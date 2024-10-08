FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS — The St. Clair County Health Department is investigating an outbreak of Shigella infections linked to LongHorn Steakhouse, affecting patrons who dined at the establishment between September 21 and October 2, 2024.

Health officials are urging anyone who visited the restaurant during this timeframe to complete a survey detailing the food they consumed. The survey aims to help narrow down the specific food items potentially associated with the outbreak. The survey link is accessible through the health department's official channels.

According to the health department, Shigella infection can cause symptoms such as fever and diarrhea, which may be bloody. Symptoms typically manifest one to two days after exposure and can last from five to seven days, although some individuals may experience symptoms for several weeks. The department advises individuals with diarrhea to seek medical attention if they experience fever, bloody or prolonged diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, or dehydration.

LongHorn Steakhouse representatives are cooperating with health officials to determine the source of the infection and are implementing measures to prevent future incidents. In addition to the investigation, multiple lawsuits have been filed in St. Clair County Court, with others seeking legal representation.

Shigella bacteria can be transmitted through contaminated food or from person to person, particularly through improper hand hygiene. Health officials emphasize the importance of thorough hand washing, especially after using the restroom, to reduce the risk of transmission.

For those who dined at LongHorn Steakhouse located at 6115 North Illinois St. in Fairview Heights during the specified dates and have developed gastrointestinal symptoms, the health department recommends consulting a physician. More information on Shigella and related health guidelines can be found on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website.

The St. Clair County Health Department continues to monitor the situation and will provide updates as the investigation progresses.

The survey link can be found here: https://loom.ly/mvZiX8Q