EDWARDSVILLE - Surface Design Association presents its annual juried student exhibition, Future Tense 2019 September 6 – October 11, 2019, at the Edwardsville Art Center, in Edwardsville, Illinois. The event will coincide with Innovations in Textiles 2019, featuring 40 textile exhibitions in greater St Louis, Missouri. SDA will also hold its biennial conference, Beyond the Surface, in St Louis, October 3-6. Future Tense 2019 is one of three SDA exhibitions taking place during Innovations in Textiles 2019.

Future Tense 2019 celebrates the creative work of student artists, designers, and makers working with or inspired by fiber or textile materials or techniques. The exhibition offers a glimpse into the future of contemporary fibers by presenting the very best work being made by students in the field today.

Jurors Tamryn McDermott and Kim Eichler-Messmer selected 27 works by 21 student artists. Future Tense 2019 award winners will be announced once the exhibition opens.

Accepted artists include Hannah Morrison (Kansas City, MO), Harper Newell (Kansas City, MO), Patricia Martin (San Luis Obispo, CA), Michelle Chan (Overland Park, KS), Kathy Pallie (San Rafael, CA), Lizbeth de la Luna (Des Moines, IA), Erin LaRocque (Chicago, IL), Allison Sheldon (Lawrence, KS), Amelia Greteman (Kansas City, MO), Penelope Stopper (Kansas City, MO), Rebecca Hahn (Milwaukee, WI), Lueking Knabe (Kansas City, MO), Meagan Smith (Kent, OH), Kate Mamone (Mayfield Heights, OH, Nina Littrell (Kansas City, MO), Sandy Zhang (Greenville, SC), Elizabeth Overtoom (Mesa, AZ), Anita Hawkins (Salt Lake City, UT), Rachel Hefferan (Fennville, MI), Hyunsoo Kim (New York, NY) and Liz Koerner (Little Rock, AR).

Article continues after sponsor message

About the Jurors

Tamryn McDermott is the Campus Arts Associate for the Campus Arts Initiative at Penn State University and also manages the traveling exhibition, Rooted, Revived, Reinvented: Basketry in America, which is a collaboration between the National Basketry Organization and the University of Missouri. McDermott is an artist based in Philadelphia, PA. Her work has been exhibited nationally including the Crane Arts, Ice Box Project Space in Philadelphia, PA; Craft Alliance, St. Louis, MO and the Sidney Larson Gallery at Columbia College in Columbia, MO. In March, 2019, she had a solo exhibition in the Clayton Staples Gallery at Wichita State University. Learn more at www.tamrynmcdermott.com.

Kim Eichler-Messmeris an Associate Professor in Fiber at the Kansas City Art Institute, where she has taught surface design, quilting, and natural dye since 2008. Eichler-Messmer received an MFA in Textiles from the University of Kansas, a BFA in visual art from Iowa State University and was an Artist in Residence at Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts in Gatlinburg, TN. Her hand dyed, one of a kind quilts have been exhibited nationally in numerous solo and juried shows and featured on prominent design blogs including Apartment Therapy and Design Sponge. Eichler-Messmer is the author of Modern Color: An Illustrated Guide to Dyeing Fabric for Modern Quilts and designed a line of quilt fabric for Marcus Fabrics, inspired by her own hand dyed indigo shibori. Her work can be found at www.kimemquilts.com.

Surface Design Association (SDA) is a nonprofit textile arts organization founded in 1977. SDA promotes international awareness and appreciation of fiber, textiles and new materials. Members include artists, designers, educators, students, curators, gallery owners and textile enthusiasts from around the world. Students qualify for reduced membership rates. New members are invited to join at www.surfacedesign.org

More like this: