Supreme Court Justices Deserve Around-The-Clock Police Protection Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. “Attempted violence against a Supreme Court justice isn’t random,” said Rep. Rodney Davis. “Left-wing groups have published the home addresses of justices and encouraged protests. Democrats like Chuck Schumer have amped up their rhetoric in recent years, saying justices ‘will pay a price’ for legal decisions Democrats don’t like. Dangerous rhetoric from Democrats against Supreme Court justices threatens our institutions and the safety of justices and their families. It’s long past time for Speaker Pelosi to call a vote on the ‘Supreme Court Police Parity Act,’ which passed the Senate unanimously a month ago. The House needs to vote on it immediately.” In 2020, then-Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer notoriously said Supreme Court Justices Brett Kavanagh and Neil Gorsuch, both appointed by President Trump, “will pay the price.” Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts rebuked Schumer, calling Schumer’s comments “dangerous.” Opinions expressed in this section are solely those of the individual authors and do not represent the views of RiverBender.com or its affiliates. We provide a platform for community voices, but the responsibility for opinions rests with their authors. Article continues after sponsor message More like this: Last month, a left-wing group published the home addresses of Supreme Court justices and encouraged protests at their homes. For years, Democrats have ramped up rhetoric against Supreme Court justices because they disagree with their legal opinions. According to the Associated Press , a man armed with a gun and knife was arrested outside Justice Kavanagh’s home around 1:50 a.m. ET this morning. The individual told law enforcement officers he wanted to kill Justice Kavanagh and was upset about the leaked draft Supreme Court opinion overturning Roe v. Wade. The legislation, introduced by Texas Senator John Cornyn on May 5, passed the Senate unanimously on May 9, but has not been called for a vote in the House. S. 4160 , the Supreme Court Police Parity Act of 2022, would provide police protection to any member of the immediate family of the Chief Justice, any Associate Justice, or any officer of the Supreme Court if the Marshal determines such protection is necessary. “Attempted violence against a Supreme Court justice isn’t random,” said Rep. Rodney Davis. “Left-wing groups have published the home addresses of justices and encouraged protests. Democrats like Chuck Schumer have amped up their rhetoric in recent years, saying justices ‘will pay a price’ for legal decisions Democrats don’t like. Dangerous rhetoric from Democrats against Supreme Court justices threatens our institutions and the safety of justices and their families. It’s long past time for Speaker Pelosi to call a vote on the ‘Supreme Court Police Parity Act,’ which passed the Senate unanimously a month ago. The House needs to vote on it immediately.” Washington, D.C. - After a man attempted to kill Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanagh early this morning, U.S. Representative Rodney Davis (R-IL) is calling on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to immediately call a vote on legislation that would provide families of Supreme Court justices with around-the-clock police protection. Print Version Submit a News Tip Trending