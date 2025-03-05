EDWARDSVILLE - Support the Girls-SIUE is proud to announce its upcoming “Let’s Talk About MENsTruAL Health” event in honor of Women’s History Month. This event will raise awareness of menstrual health and mental wellness, featuring Sarah Pringle, a certified midwife, as the guest speaker. Pringle will discuss the importance of menstrual and mental health in a safe and supportive environment.

Since 2015, I Support the Girls has collected and distributed bras, underwear, and menstrual hygiene products to women and girls in need through its global network of affiliates. The SIUE chapter partners with Support the Girls of Edwardsville to fundraise and collect donations of new or gently used bras, new socks, new underwear, and menstrual hygiene products. These donations are distributed to women and girls in need within the community. I Support the Girls-SIUE’s success relies on the support and generosity of the local community. Through this effort, the organization strives to empower women and children experiencing period poverty, helping them stand tall with dignity.

“Let’s Talk About MENsTruAL Health” will take place on March 24, 2025, from 2:00 PM to 3:30 PM in the Mississippi/Illinois Room of the Morris University Center (MUC) at Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE). The event will educate participants about the connection between menstrual health and mental wellness and create an open space for conversation.

“We are excited to have midwife and viral TikTok influencer, Sarah Pringle, come to share her knowledge,” said Alicia Alexander, Affiliate Director of I Support the Girls Edwardsville and co-advisor of I Support the Girls-SIUE. "Her expertise on women’s health and her willingness to answer any questions will be appreciated by students for sure!

The event will include a Q&A session where participants can ask questions and engage with Sarah on how menstrual health affects mental wellness. “We want everyone to feel safe and encouraged to ask any questions,” said Allison Szostak, president of the SIUE chapter.

All students are invited to attend, learn more about the intersection of menstrual and mental health, and support the mission of I Support the Girls-SIUE. This event is designed to support individuals in need, and we encourage anyone interested in learning more to participate. “We’re just trying to help those in need,” Szostak said. The event will also feature snacks, door prizes, and helpful materials on menstrual health.

Support the Girls-SIUE is committed to empowering women and girls by distributing essential items to those experiencing period poverty. This event will continue to further our mission with the community's support.

For more information about Support the Girls or how to get involved, contact Allison Szostak at alszost@siue.edu or visit our local chapter’s website at https://isupportthegirls.org/affiliates/edwardsville/

About I Support the Girls-SIUE

I Support the Girls-SIUE partners with Support the Girls of Edwardsville to fundraise and collect donations of new or gently used bras, new socks, new underwear, and menstrual hygiene products. These donations are distributed to women and girls in need. I Support the Girls Edwardsville was founded in 2016, and I Support the Girls-SIUE was established in 2019. The organization seeks to provide women and girls comfort, beauty, and dignity by collecting donations and distributing them to local organizations, such as domestic violence shelters, foster care nonprofits, schools, food pantries, and kids' free lunch programs. We frequently host “The Bra Room”, where individuals in need can “shop” for free bras, new underwear, Period Packs, and other personal care items. For more information, visit our national website at https://isupportthegirls.org/about/partners/ .

