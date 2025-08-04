BETHALTO — Keegin Morgan, a Bethalto special education paraprofessional and mother of two, lost her only vehicle in a fire at her apartment complex on Grant Street.

With the new school year approaching, a GoFundMe campaign has been launched to help her replace the car and continue supporting her students and family.

Morgan, known for her dedication and compassion in a high-needs special education classroom, was left without reliable transportation after the fire severely damaged her vehicle.

Despite the setback, she remains committed to her work and her children.

The GoFundMe fundraiser aims to provide Morgan with a dependable car so she can maintain her role in education and care for her two sons.

Organizers are encouraging community members to contribute any amount to assist Morgan during this challenging time.

"Thank you for your kindness and generosity," the organizers of the GoFundMe said.

Click here for the GoFundMe for Morgan.

