Our Daily Show Interview! Stridin' & Survivn': Shop the Town on October 5th

EDWARDSVILLE - You can check out a vendor and craft fair while supporting local cancer patients.

From 1–4:30 p.m. on Oct. 5, 2025, at the Edwardsville Knights of Columbus Hall, Stridin’ and Survivin’ will host their “Shop the Town Pink” Sip and Shop event. Attendees can enjoy a wide variety of vendors and craft items, specialty cocktails, attendance prizes, and more fun, with proceeds benefiting the Stridin’ and Survivin’ mission to support patients at local cancer centers with gas cards and gifts.

“We just need our community to come out and support all these vendors and enjoy the day,” said Alice with Stridin’ and Survivin’. “We do have quite a few, but we could definitely use some more vendors, and I know they’re out there.”

The fair will have a wide variety of vendors, including essential oils, wreaths, Mary Kay products, candles, stained glass, hair accessories, permanent jewelry, pet treats and more. There will be several attendance prizes announced every hour.

The organization will also give away two special prizes valued at $75. Shoppers get one entry for every $10 spent. You can also donate a new lap blanket for a chance to win a $50 Visa gift card.

Proceeds from the fair will go to Stridin’ and Survivin’ to further their mission of supporting cancer research and patient services. Through their “Fuel the Cure” program, they often give away gas cards to patients across the U.S. They also create patient care packages to be delivered to two local cancer centers.

“We don’t discriminate on the type of cancer,” Alice added. “I know when we originally started, most of our stuff was tending towards breast cancer, but we support all cancer patients.”

These programs are powerful for the patients, who are reminded that they have people in their corners, and it’s equally fulfilling for members of the Stridin’ and Survivin’ team. Angel, who serves as the vice president, always looks forward to giving back through projects like “Fuel the Cure” and the vendor fair.

“It’s very rewarding,” she said. “Just the thought of being able to do something that’s going to touch somebody.”

Alice and Angel added that in order to make the Sip and Shop a success, they need more vendors who are willing to contribute. It costs $25 to secure a table at the event, and vendors donate either a $30 product or a $75 product to Stridin’ and Survivin’, to be auctioned off at their annual dinner auction in April 2026.

Alice said that they “try to accommodate whatever” the vendors need to be successful. She emphasized that they go out of their way to support the vendors because they do so much for the organization.

“It’s really important to us that we get people at the Sip and Shop so that they support our vendors,” she explained. “We really want to take care of them because they are pretty much the core of how we get fundraising.”

The community can show their support by coming out to the “Shop the Town Pink” Sip and Shop event on Oct. 5. Alice also noted that the KC Hall will be hosting their barbecue from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. that day, and she encourages people to come to the event, grab lunch, and shop.

For more information about how to become a vendor, you can call 618-973-6298 or email info@stridinandsurvivin.org. You can also visit their official Facebook page or their official website at StridinAndSurvivin.org.

