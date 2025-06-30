GODFREY — Community Christmas is holding its Christmas In July Raffle, offering participants a chance to win a variety of prizes while supporting a local cause. Tickets are available for $10 and feature prizes ranging from cash to vacation stays.

The raffle includes a $3,500 cash prize donated by Axalta Coatings, a seven-night stay in a two-bedroom, two-bath condo in Fort Morgan, Ala., donated anonymously, and a five-night stay in a three-bedroom cabin in Pigeon Forge, Tennessee, donated by Monica, Melvin, and Nick Bristow. Other prizes include a seven-night cabin stay in Balltown, Colorado, donated by Anette Griebel; four Cardinal green seats for the August 11, 2025, Cardinals vs. Rockies game, donated by Jayne and John Simmons; one side of beef, donated by Shane and Tiffany Seller; and $1,000 cash donated by Freer Auto Body.

Margaret Freer of Freer Auto Body said she hopes a lot more tickets will be purchased before the July 18 event.

"These are great prizes and well worth someone’s effort," she said. "It would be great if a couple of businesses would challenge each other and get some competition going with ticket sales. It is such a good cause. Most would be happy to buy a $10 ticket not only for the great prizes but because without this event many will not have Christmas."

Winners will be announced at an event on July 18, 2025, from 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Freer Auto Body, located at 4512 N. Alby St. in Godfrey. Tickets can be purchased by mailing a check payable to Community Christmas or dropping it off at Freer Auto Body. For more information, interested parties can call Freer at 618-466-6151 about tickets.

Article continues after sponsor message

In addition to the raffle, Bakers and Hale in Godfrey will host their annual "dine to donate" event on July 13, with proceeds benefiting Community Christmas.

C.J. Nasello of Our Daily Show! is also selling tickets and expressed enthusiasm for the raffle and said it is a great community event.

“These are excellent prizes and well worth someone’s effort to sell and purchase,” Nasello said. “I hope someone will contact me about purchasing tickets. I would like to be the top ticket seller, I believe in the event so much.”

Tickets are also available through Nasello by calling (618) 465-9850 ext. 228.

More like this: