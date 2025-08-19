EDWARDSVILLE – A command control of sorts was set up on Thursday, Aug. 14 at the John F. Kennedy Community Center in Florissant, Mo., to support members of the military who served their country. Southern Illinois University Edwardsville Veterans Upward Bound (VUB) co-hosted the annual Florissant Veterans Resource and Job Fair that featured vendors from Illinois and Missouri.

Partnering with VUB were the City of Florissant, The Kaufman Fund and Florissant area veterans service organizations. Area veterans were privy to free resources and information, job offers, services, free clothing and more.

“The veterans I’ve talked to today are very appreciative of us providing this Resource and Job Fair,” said Bill Schnarr, event organizer/coordinator and U.S. Army veteran. Schnarr, who was wounded, served from 2000-13. “They were happy to see so many agencies set up to help them. And that’s what we’re striving to do each year, build a bigger and better network for veterans.”

Schnarr approached Florissant Mayor Tim Lowery with the idea of a resource fair for veterans a few years ago. The first one was held in 2022.

“This event is important to our veterans,” said Lowery. “And anytime we can do anything for our veterans, like getting them the resources they need, employment and job leads, then that is very important to us. We have a very large veteran community in Florissant, but this Fair is for the entire City of St. Louis and Metro East communities.”

Kither Randolph, of East St. Louis who served in the Army from 2009-2022, spent some time at the Fair speaking with Kevin Wathen, EdD, director of SIUE Military and Veteran Services.

“I like the idea of the veteran program at SIUE helping my son go back to school. I’m going to investigate that further,” said Randolph.

John Kennedy, of St. Louis who served in the Marine Corps. from 2011-22, is interested in getting an associate degree in Heating, Ventilation and Air Conditioning (HVAC).

“I came to the Fair for information and to find opportunities. I have 22 months left on my GI Bill, and I will use the rest of it to start my degree beginning in January 2026,” said Kennedy, who owns his massage therapy business, A Touch of Soul. Kennedy spent the first part of his GI Bill funding on obtaining a massage therapy certification. “In the meantime, because my massage therapy business is running a little slow, I’m looking for security or custodial work.”

Kennedy was engaged at length with Crystal Cafiero of Calc Institute of Technology, who explained the school’s services and offered tips.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Most of our programs are accelerated and are usually 12 months or less,” said Cafiero.

“We’ve received some applications today, and I’m always hopeful that the inquiries will work out,” she continued, “And I personally help veterans with their resumes, do interview prep with them and let them know about other agencies with job openings.”

One job that veterans seem to fit is firefighting, according to Florissant Valley Fire EMS Chief Mark Flauter, who served in the U.S. Navy from 1989-93.

“We are a paramilitary organization with a rank structure. So, it is easy for veterans to acclimate themselves to this type of service because they are used to a similar structure from the military,” said Flauter.

“There is also a type of camaraderie among firefighters and paramedics that veterans can relate to,” said Florissant Valley Firefighter Paramedic Jeremy Edwards. “These are people we like to recruit. Hard working individuals who have the right mindset.”

Offering some advice to veterans was Joshua Evans, with the Federal Bureau of Prisons and member of the VUB Board of Directors.

“I’d say one of the biggest things for veterans is knowing how to translate their skills from the military into civilian language,” said Evans, who served in the Marine Corps. from 2008-12. “They also need to recognize the skills they did acquire. In the military, you can have levels of responsibility much younger than you’re typically given as a civilian.”

Amy Lombardo and Kerri Hall, of Health Matters Insurance in O’Fallon, Mo., provided veterans with helpful information about health insurance.

“A couple vets have asked us to follow up with them because we can help them get better plans,” said Hall. “One veteran didn’t realize the money he would save and get back if he were enrolled in the healthcare Patriot Plan.”

“I am glad to be here because vets need all the help and opportunities they can get,” said Lombardo. “I would like to see transportation provided to get more vets out. They need transportation to get to the doctors, stores and so many other places. I have such a heart for veterans because they need help and are overlooked. They served our country. We just can’t forget them.”

“SIUE Veterans Upward Bound takes much pride in working with all of these partners to bring much needed services and information to the great men and women who served in the military,” said VUB Program Director Jim Robbins, a U.S. Air Force veteran from 1971-75. “This doesn’t get old, and we will not tire in reaching out to those who have given our country so much.”

Veterans Upward Bound assists with the pursuit of vocational/technical, associate and bachelor’s degrees. Its mission is to provide supportive services to military veterans and members of the National Guard and Reserve to enable them to enter or re-enter a vocational/technical school or a two- or four-year college. Veterans Upward Bound is a program at the SIUE East St. Louis Campus. It is funded by a grant from the United States Department of Education.

More like this: