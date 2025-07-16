Suphattra Pollack Brings Clay Flowers To Edwardsville Arts Fair Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of artists featured who will be showcased at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 26-28 at Edwardsville City Park. Artist #1

Artist Name: Suphattra Pollack

Medium: Sculpture

Artist Statement: "I sculpt, paint, and arrange my clay flowers to provide fun, happiness, and fulfillment to others. My hope is that these flowers can bring the warmth of nature's beauty into the homes of those I encounter." Artist #2

Artist Name: Kristin McDonough

Medium: Textiles

Artist Statement: [No artist statement provided] Artist #3

Artist Name: Steve McNeil

Medium: Wood

Artist Statement: "My hand-turned wood items are 100% handmade from the beginning, transforming a log into a one-of-a-kind end product. They are crafted on a wood lathe with many pieces being enhanced with other mediums including copper, rock, resin, beads, and feathers. My art pieces can be used for everyday function or as a wonderful addition to your home decoration."