Suphattra Pollack Brings Clay Flowers To Edwardsville Arts Fair
EDWARDSVILLE - This is another in a series of artists featured who will be showcased at the Edwardsville Arts Fair on Sept. 26-28 at Edwardsville City Park.
Artist #1
Artist Name: Suphattra Pollack
Medium: Sculpture
Artist Statement:
"I sculpt, paint, and arrange my clay flowers to provide fun, happiness, and fulfillment to others. My hope is that these flowers can bring the warmth of nature's beauty into the homes of those I encounter."
Artist #2
Artist Name: Kristin McDonough
Medium: Textiles
Artist Statement:
[No artist statement provided]
Artist #3
Artist Name: Steve McNeil
Medium: Wood
Artist Statement:
"My hand-turned wood items are 100% handmade from the beginning, transforming a log into a one-of-a-kind end product. They are crafted on a wood lathe with many pieces being enhanced with other mediums including copper, rock, resin, beads, and feathers. My art pieces can be used for everyday function or as a wonderful addition to your home decoration."
