

NORMAL — The Calhoun High School girls' volleyball team is gearing up for a significant challenge as they head into the IHSA Class 1A state tournament. The team, led by Coach Melissa Zipprich, will face Cissna Park at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 15, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. in Normal.

Cissna Park carries a 35-3 overall record into the match, while Calhoun stands 37-2.

The Calhoun Warriors secured their spot in the state tournament by defeating Norris City-Omaha Enfield 2-1 in a tightly contested super-sectional championship match on Monday night at Campbell Hill. The scores were 25-21, 19-25, and 25-23.

Coach Zipprich expressed pride in her team’s dedication and hard work throughout the season. "I am so proud of these girls," she said. "They worked harder than any girls or team I have been involved with and deserve this."

As they prepare for the upcoming match, Zipprich emphasizes the importance of focus and preparation.

"We didn’t want to be overconfident in the super-sectional match," she said. "We knew what we could do and thought this would be our year to make it to state."

The team has been reviewing video footage of Cissna Park to better understand their opponents.

"Watching some video today gives us a little feel for what they can do," she added and said the team would be engrossed in preparation the rest of the week until Friday's big state matchup.

In their recent match, Kate Zipprich and Audrey Gilman each contributed significantly, leading the team with 13 kills apiece. Joy Hurley also made a strong impact with seven kills. Defensively, Josie Hoagland recorded 15 digs, with Lacy Pohlman adding eight.

Hoagland had 8 service points, Kate Zipprich and Joy Hurley had five each and Pohlman and Stella Gress had four points. Abby Johnes had three points.

The team will continue to work on their skills in preparation for the tournament.

