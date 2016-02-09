SUPERINTENDENT’S COMMENTS

Dr. Lynda C. Andre

Tuesday, February 9, 2016

Topics included in the February 9, 2016, communication include:

Progress Report and Report Cards for Third Quarter

Upcoming School Holidays

Kindergarten Registration for the 2016-17 School Year

Academic Contests and Events

Calendar Updates

Financial Update

Progress Report and Report Cards for Third Quarter

It’s hard to believe that we have passed the mid-point of the third quarter of the 2015-16 school year.

Mid-quarter progress reports were issued last Friday, and report cards are scheduled to be issued on March 18.

Upcoming School Holidays

I want to remind all parents that students will not be in attendance this Friday, February 12, due to a District 7 Teacher Institute Day and on Monday, February 15, in observance of Presidents’ Day.

At the February 12 Teacher Institute, District 7 teachers will receive professional development on a host of topics related to curriculum development in a variety of subjects areas, technology, and building safety and emergency plans.

Kindergarten Registration for the 2016-17 School Year

Kindergarten Registration for the 2016-17 school year has been scheduled for Wednesday,

February 17 from noon – 6:30 p.m. at Hamel, Midway, Glen Carbon, Goshen, Leclaire and

Nelson Elementary Schools.

The District is also offering six Kindergarten Information Meetings for parents throughout February, March and April that will give parents an overview of kindergarten and information about the August Kindergarten Orientation meetings.

I encourage parents to check the District and school webpages and Facebook pages for online registration forms and more details.

Academic Contests and Events

The second semester finds thousands of District 7 students from kindergarten through 8th grade participating in Young Authors, Science Fair, Learning Fairs, Geography Bees and Spelling Bees.

The 2016 Young Authors contest received 704 submissions for this year’s event; District 7's state and county representatives will be announced on February 11. The 2016 Madison County Young Authors Conference is scheduled to be held at Edwardsville High School on April 23.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch sponsors Spelling Bees for students in third through eighth grades. The building level winners from each school will advance to the competition at McKendree University. District 7 will hold its Spelling Bee on February 24.

The National Geographic sponsors a Geography Bee for students in fourth through eighth grades and six building winners will be announced later this month.

Article continues after sponsor message

Science Fairs are also held during February for students in third through eighth grades; building-level winners advance to regional competition later this spring. All District 7 primary schools conduct Learning Fairs in conjunction with the Science Fairs to prepare and excite our youngest students in this annual event.

I would like to take a moment to thank all of the teachers, parents, and community volunteer judges who help our students have meaningful experiences in these academic subjects. As each event comes to a close, we will invite representatives to be recognized at upcoming Board meetings.

Calendar Updates

As a result of an inclement weather day last month, the revised date for the last day of school for students for the 2015-16 school year is Monday, May 23, 2016, a full day of attendance.

Financial Update

At last night’s Finance Committee meeting, the Board received an update on 2015-2016 state

funding. Highlights included:

The District is currently owed $1,236,132.23 from the Illinois State Board of Education

for the 2015-2016 fiscal year in the following areas:

a) Special Education – Private Facility Tuition $ 67,201.15 b) Special Education – Extraordinary $ 227,311.75 c) Special Education – Personnel $ 244,717.12 d) Special Education – Orphanage $ 5,690.06 e) Special Education – Summer School $ 8,402.63 f) Bilingual Education $ 8,685.00 g) State Free Lunch and Breakfast $ 896.81 h) Transportation – Regular Education $ 295,664.68 i) Transportation – Special Education $ 292,571.56 j) Early Childhood Block Grant $ 35,359.00 k) Orphanage Tuition – Detention $ 49,632.47

As of February 1, 2016, the State’s General Fund has a backlog of approximately 38,000 vouchers at a total cost of approximately $3.4 billion. The total backlog of all State bills is currently $6.9 billion.

Financial Update on 2015-2016 School Year

Education Fund:

In September, the Board of Education approved the 2015-2016 budget that included the depletion of all remaining working cash reserves ($3.3 million), along with an increase in the Education Fund deficit of over $600,000. While some increases have been realized in grant funding, these will be offset by the hiring of additional staff after the first semester to address class sizes.

The District expects the Education Fund deficit to still increase by approximately $600,000 at year-end which will more than likely require some short-term borrowing through the use of tax anticipation warrants to complete the school year.

Transportation Fund:

The Transportation Fund ended the 2014-2015 school year with a negative fund balance of approximately $150,000. In addition, the 2015-2016 adopted budget showed an approximate $20,000 increase in the Transportation Fund deficit.

Currently, fuel costs in the Transportation Fund are running approximately $150,000 under budget for the 2015-2016 school year. It is expected that this trend should continue for the remainder of the school year.

The District expects the Transportation Fund deficit to be eliminated by June 30, 2016, due to the continued lower than expected diesel fuel costs.

However, it is expected that the Transportation Fund will fall back into deficit next year due to expected contract increases for the 2016-2017 school year.

Operations and Maintenance Fund:

The Operations and Maintenance Fund is currently on track to end the 2015-2016 school year within budget expectations.

More like this: