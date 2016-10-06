EDWARDSVILLE – Edwardsville School District 7 issued a release Thursday morning to parents that some Missouri and Illinois school districts have received reports of student safety threats from “creepy clowns.”

Edwardsville Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre said, “I want to reassure parents that the Edwardsville and Glen Carbon Police Departments have had discussions with the administration about this issue with a goal of ensuring student and staff safety.

“District 7 employs security personnel (School Resource Officers, School Safety Officers, and campus monitors) to ensure students, staff, and volunteers are in a safe and secure environment.

"In addition, the district has interior and exterior security cameras in place to monitor its 15 campuses. Local law enforcement agencies are providing increased patrolling of our schools, especially at arrival and dismissal times. They encourage anyone who is aware of a social media threat to contact them immediately.”

Andre continued: “As of today, District 7 schools have not been the target of a specific threat. If any threat is received, I will communicate with all parents immediately. Thank you for your support; student safety is our shared priority.”

