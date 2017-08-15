EDWARDSVILLE - As classes resume for Edwardsville School District 7 Tuesday morning, Superintendent Dr. Lynda Andre took the opportunity to share the excitement that comes with the new school year at last night's school board meeting.

"Tonight's an exciting night as it is the night before the first day of school," Andre said. "Class will be underway tomorrow for more than 7,500 students."

Andre said the district looks forward to another excellent year of academics, athletics, fine and performing arts and so much more. All of which would not be possible without the hard work of everyone involved.

"District Seven employees had a very busy summer preparing for the this first week of classes," she said. "As with any successful organization it is a team effort. I want to thank the many groups of employees, who are responsible for their part in helping the district prepare for an outstanding opening for the 2017-18 school year."

With the schools in top shape and prepared for all the students in the district Superintendent Andre took a moment to assure parents that current state funding issues won't prevent the children in the community from the opportunity to learn.

"The status of school funding for Illinois schools has received a significant amount of media attention over the last month," she said. "I want to again reassure District Seven parents that schools in the Edwardsville School District will remain open during the 2017-18 school year. This is possible because district seven is highly dependent on local property tax revenues to fund it's operations and it's instructional programs."

While the district has had to borrow for the previous school year there will still be sufficient funds for this year.

"While District Seven has had to borrow funds as a result of the failure of the state of Illinois to pay financial obligations from 2016-17," Andre said. "It will have sufficient funds to operate until at least April 2018 before borrowing again."

Superintendent Andre said that she will continue to keep parents up to date on new developments through superintendent comments, emails and postings.

