EAST ALTON - East Alton Elementary Administration notified families on Monday morning, Sept. 16, 2024, that they were aware of potential threat rumors circulating through the student body and that a report was made to the East Alton Police Department on Sunday night, Sept. 15, 2024.

East Alton Elementary Superintendent Nancy Werden had these comments: "There was no specific date, time, or students who have been identified. Please know that we are currently investigating these rumors.

"Out of an abundance of caution, law enforcement was present to provide increased security this morning. As always, we are asking students and parents to be vigilant and to immediately report any information regarding any school threat to law enforcement and the school district. Please be assured that your child's safety is our priority."