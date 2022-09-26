PIASA - The future looks bright for Southwestern High School female cross country standout Maddie Gordon.

Gordon recently posted her best time of 24:16 for 3 miles and will soon snap the 24-minute mark, Southwestern's head girls cross country coach Gary Bowker said.

Maddie Gordon is an Altonized Community Federal Credit Union Female Athlete of the Month for Southwestern High School.

The Southwestern freshman is a multi-sport athlete and is also a junior varsity volleyball player.

Coach Bowker said right now she is splitting her time between the two sports.

“One night last week, I had to have practice from 7 to 8:30 p.m. under the lights,” the coach added. “She played a JV volleyball game and then met us at practice and did the 5K time trial in the dark. She is incredible and overall is just a great person."

Coach Bowker added that if volleyball causes Maddie to miss a practice, she does the workout on her own after volleyball, but never misses a workout. The coach said it is rare to find a young freshman with that kind of dedication.

“If she continues to dedicate herself as she has, she will be super tough by the time regional rolls around and track and field next season,” the coach said. "She just has a super attitude."

