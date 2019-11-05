Donna Campbell of the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center at Alton Memorial Hospital accepts a $300 check from Niyanna Jackson of the Sunshine Group. Also in the photo, left to right, are Sunshine Group members Sabrina Bradford and Nyroobi Creighton, and Jill Allen of the Infusion Center. Other members of the Sunshine Group not pictured are Amiyah Mitchell and Katonia Hammonds.

Sunshine Group members, left to right, Janiya Brumfield, 15; Anbrielle Blake, 15; Byron Blake (dad); Sabrina Bradford, 15; and Ute Woods (coordinator); with the pictures painted by the group and donated to AMH oncology patients.

ALTON – A local group of young students recently spread some sunshine to an oncology patient at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The Sunshine Group is made up of seven students in the Alton School District. Michelle Jackson created the Sunshine Group to teach her daughter, Sabrina Jackson, and other Alton School District girls valuable life skills. The group organizes and runs a bake sale the third Saturday of each month from 10 a.m.-1 p.m. at Salu Park in Alton. All proceeds are used to benefit a local family that the group selects. The students recently raised $300 to give to a man who is battling cancer and undergoing treatment at Alton Memorial Hospital.

The sales help the students learn about money management, giving back to the community, communication and organization skills.

The Sunshine Group also recently painted pictures in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month. They will be distributed to patients undergoing cancer treatment at AMH. The group hopes it will cheer up patients and remind them that there are people in the community wishing them well.

