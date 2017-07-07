EDWARDSVILLE – Sunset Hills hosted Collinsville's Splash City in a Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet Thursday night, the Stingrays falling to the Gators 446-220 to drop to 0-3 on the season. The Stingray boys dropped a 216-137 decision while the girls were defeated by a 230-123 count.

“I thought we did pretty well start to finish,” said Stingray coach Dan O'Keefe. “There were some gaps in there, but a lot of the breaststroke things we worked on during the week, we executed well. I'm really proud of the way our guys raced tonight.

“A couple more meets and the season's over; it's a short, fast season. I'm pretty happy with how we've done; we're working on things for a summer league season – short course, short season and last week, we went to work on our breaststroke and our turns and our finishes – it worked out pretty well. We're happy with that.”

O'Keefe was happy with the Stingray effort on the night. “I'm happy with the way they raced; the swimmers showed a lot of courage in the way they swam, they raced all the way to the and it worked well for them,” O'Keefe said.

Triple winners on the night for the Stingrays included Mitchell Steinkuhler, Chase Milburn, Owen Gruben, Izzy O'Day and Gabby Cook; double winners were Madelyn Milburn, Rachel Johnson and Josie O'Day.

Next up for the Stingrays is the diving invitational meet at 8:45 a.m. Saturday at Sunset Hills before they take on crosstown rival Waterworks on the road at 6 p.m. Tuesday to finish out the regular season; the SWISA JV Championship and Diving Championship is set for 9 a.m. July 22 at Sunset Hills and the SWISA Championship takes place at 9 a.m. July 23 at Granite City's Paddlers facility.

