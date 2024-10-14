Our Daily Show Interview! Lucas- Sun Solar

SPRINGFIELD, MISSOURI - Sun Solar offers a wide range of options for solar customers in Illinois, Missouri and Kansas.

Lucas Admire, who represents Sun Solar, explained that the company brings a people-focused approach to commercial, residential and agricultural solar projects. Admire previously worked with a “fly-by-night” solar company with representatives that go door to door. He said working with Sun Solar has been a much better experience, both for him and his customers.

“To go from that company that I was with that was kicking me all around the country at different times, to be with these guys, [is fantastic],” Admire said. “It’s phenomenal, and I feel absolutely blessed to have been approached by Sun Solar.”

At his previous company, Admire said he was a part of 30 solar deals that were never completed. This is different from Sun Solar, where Admire works personally with a project coordinator to make sure every job is completed in a timely manner.

With Sun Solar, Admire is now proud to sell solar and help his friends, family members and neighbors get the deals they deserve. He explained there are big differences between Sun Solar and the door-to-door solar companies, and he encourages everyone to sign contracts with local organizations like Sun Solar instead of trusting companies that subcontract their projects.

Article continues after sponsor message

“That’s the reason that I’m so happy to be with Sun Solar after that experience,” he explained. “[My previous] company subcontracts in every market. They use somebody else to install their panels, so all they are is a sales organization. They have no hand in the operations side of it…If you’re from Utah and you come out here and you want to knock on doors and that’s how you want to get by, that’s good on you, but me personally, selling solar to my friends and family, those panels need to go up. We’re trying to save some money.”



In addition to commercial, residential and agricultural solar projects, Sun Solar also specializes in Tesla Solar Roofs. This luxury product replaces the roof with shingles that operate as solar panels. Admire said the Tesla Solar Roofs are “absolutely sick” and gaining in popularity.

But as solar becomes a more popular option for consumers across the country, there are some key differences between states of which customers should be aware. Admire explained that the net metering policy in Illinois will change in December, though existing solar customers will be grandfathered in for 30 years. This change is expected to raise electricity bills.

“What’s happening is they’re turning it into more of a wholesale buyback program,” he explained. “Basically what’s going to be happening is they’re going to be applying a delivery fee on those solar credits. You’ll still be using the same electricity that you produce and you’re contributing to the grid, but now you’re going to be paying that delivery fee to Ameren, which is where all our electric bills have been going up.”

Missouri will still have a one-to-one buyback program on net metering. However, Admire pointed out that Illinois offers a state renewable energy credit that Missouri does not.

Whether you’re in Illinois or Missouri, Sun Solar can work with you to determine which solar system is best for your property. Admire believes solar ultimately saves customers money, and he’s eager to help you through the process of designing and installing your solar system. You can contact Admire directly at 816-648-7035.

“If you’re able to get enough solar panels on your roof to produce the electricity you need, you’re almost guaranteed to save money,” he added. “A bill that’s not going up can’t compare to an electric bill that’s continually increasing on you.”

For more information about Sun Solar and their products, visit their official website at USSunSolar.com.