INGREDIENTS

2 shallots minced

2 tablespoons chopped garlic

2 tablespoons chopped fresh oregano

2 tablespoons white sugar

2 tablespoons Olive Oil Marketplace Basil EVOO

2 tablespoons Olive Oil Marketplace White Tropical Passion Balsamic

2 tablespoons tequila

1 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon ground black pepper

4 tilapia fillets

INSTRUCTIONS

Combine the shallots, garlic, oregano, sugar, olive oil, balsamic, lime juice, tequila, salt, and pepper in a gallon-sized sealable bag; shake to combine.

Add the tilapia to the mixture and store in the refrigerator for 2 to 4 hours, turning every 30 minutes.

Preheat the oven to 450 degrees F (230 degrees C).

Line a baking sheet with parchment paper

Arrange the fish on the prepared baking sheet.

Discard the remaining marinade.

Bake in the preheated oven until the fish flakes easily with a fork, about 10 minutes.

