GODFREY – SummersPort Swim Club's Sharks have established themselves as quite the power in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association over the years.

The Sharks won their 24th straight SWISA championship Sunday afternoon as SummersPort hosted the league championship meet. The Sharks used a full team effort to score 2,162.5 points to finish atop the team standings; Paddlers of Granite City took second with 1,856.5 points, followed by Water Works of Edwardsville at 1,487.5, Splash City of Collinsville with 1,401.5 and Sunset Hills of Edwardsville at 918.

The boys' championship went to the Sharks 1,113 points, followed by the Pirates (952.5), Gators (708), Marlins (539.5) and Stingrays (534); in the girls' competition, SummersPort led with 1,049.5, followed by Water Works (948), Paddlers (904), Splash City (693.5) and Sunset Hills (384).

“I had many swimmers just swim best times and perform better than I could have expected,” said Shark coach Nancy Miller. “We only had a few disqualifications and it was a great team effort overall. There's depth on each team (in the league); each team is very strong.

“By far, this whole week (was the high point of the season for the Sharks), starting with (SummersPort's regular season-concluding win over Paddlers Tuesday night) and culminating with today's championship. Of course, we're not finished; tomorrow is the (league JV meet) and we're very excited for tomorrow's swims as well, but we certainly did save the best for last.”

The day's top scorers on the boys side were Ethan McLeod of SummersPort (6-and-under), Stephen Stobbs of SummersPort (7-8), Cohen Osborn (Water Works, 9-10), Cooper Scharff (Water Works, 11-12), Noah Clancy (SummersPort, 13-14) and Matthew Daniel (SummersPort, 15-18). The girls' leading scorers on the day were Lillian Schuler (SummersPort, 7-8), Eleanor Schuler (SummersPort, 9-10), Anna Moehn (SummersPort, 11-12), Allison Naylor and Phoebe Gremaud (both Water Works, 13-14) and Bailey Grinter and McPherson (both Water Works, 15-18); Grinter was coming off a good performance at the recent United States Olympic swimming Trials in Omaha, Neb.

Individual winners on the day included:

BOYS

13-14 200 FREESTYLE: Jake Roth, SummersPort

15-18 200 FREESTYLE: Cole Akal, SummersPort

9-10 100 FREESTYLE: Cohen Osborn, Water Works

11-12 100 FREESTYLE: Cooper Scharff, Water Works

13-14 100 FREESTYLE: Jake Roth, SummersPort

15-18 100 FREESTYLE: Matthew Daniel, SummersPort

7-8 4X25 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Jack Rae, Lucas Lubinski, Stephen Stobbs, Sam Rae)

9-10 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Joseph Couzins, Ryan Harrilson, Cohen Osborn, Hunter Schuleter)

11-12 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Sunset Hills (Adam Powell, Thomas Hyten, Mitchell Steinkuhler, Carter Knoyle)

13-14 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Noah Clancy, Jake Roth, Luke Daniel, Patrick Mohen)

15-18 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Caden Akal, Aiden Napp, Matthew Daniel, Cole Akal)

7-8 25 FREESTYLE: Evan Brewer, Paddlers

9-10 50 FREESTYLE: Cohen Osborn, Water Works

11-12 50 FREESTYLE: Carter Knoyle, Sunset Hills

13-14 50 FREESTYLE: Noah Clancy, SummersPort

15-18 50 FREESTYLE: Caden Akal, SummersPort

7-8 50 FREESTYLE: Evan Brewer, Paddlers

9-10 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Alexander Weaver, Paddlers

11-12 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Cooper Scharff, Water Works

13-14 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Noah Clancy, SummersPort

15-18 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Matthew Daniel, SummersPort

7-8 25 BREASTSTROKE: Jack Rea, SummersPort

9-10 50 BREASTSTROKE: Victor Humphrey, SummersPort's

11-12 50 BREASTSTROKE: Thomas Hyten, Sunset Hills

13-14 100 BREASTSTROKE: Noah Cain, Paddlers

15-18 100 BREASTSTROKE: Alex Langenstein, Splash City

7-8 25 BACKSTROKE: Stephen Stobbs, SummersPort

9-10 50 BACKSTROKE: Cohen Osborn, Water Works

11-12 50 BACKSTROKE: Cooper Scharff, Water Works

13-14 100 BACKSTROKE: Noah Clancy, SummersPort

15-18 100 BACKSTROKE: Caden Akal, SummersPort

7-8 25 BUTTERFLY: Stephen Stobbs, SummersPort

9-10 50 BUTTERFLY: Alexander Weaver, Paddlers

11-12 50 BUTTERFLY: Thomas Hyten, Sunset Hills

13-14 50 BUTTERFLY: Logan Mills, Water Works

15-18 50 BUTTERFLY: Matthew Daniel, SummersPort

7-8 4X25 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Stephen Stobbs, Jack Rae, Lucas Lubinski, Sam Rae)

9-10 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Victor Humphrey, Lucas Frye, Joshua Krietner, Jack Lombardi)

11-12 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Sunset Hills (Mitchell Steinkuehler, Thomas Hyten, Carter Knoyle, Adam Powell)

13-14 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Noah Clancy, Jake Roth, Luke Daniel, Wesley Dugan)

15-18 4x50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Splash City (Alan Kusmierczak, Alex Langenstein, Nicholas Schmidt, Vinnie O'Connor)

GIRLS

13-14 200 FREESTYLE: Phoebe Gremaud, Water Works

15-18 200 FREESTYLE: Bailey Grinter, Water Works

9-10 100 FREESTYLE: Eleanor Schuler, SummersPort

11-12 100 FREESTYLE: Anna Moehn, SummersPort

13-14 100 FREESTYLE: Phoebe Gremaud, Water Works

15-18 100 FREESTYLE: Bailey Grinter, Water Works

7-8 4X25 MEDLEY RELAY: Sunset Hills (Rachel Johnson, Hayden Etcheson, Gabby Cook, Savannah Turley

9-10 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Grace Sponeman, Karis Chen, Emily Moody, Alyssa Grant

11-12 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: SummersPort (Anna Moehn, Leah Pohlman, Kristine Lauritzen, Riley Clancy)

13-14 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Phoebe Gremaud, Olivia Ramirez, Maggie Grieve, Claire Harrison)

15-18 4X50 MEDLEY RELAY: Water Works (Bailey Grinter, Elizabeth McPherson, Allison Naylor, Jordan Schlueter)

7-8 25 FREESTYLE: Reilly Curry, Paddlers

9-10 50 FREESTYLE: Kylee Strong-Chasteen, Splash City

11-12 50 FREESTYLE: Autumn Grinter, Water Works

13-14 50 FREESTYLE: Allison Naylor, Water Works

15-18 50 FREESTYLE: Bailey Grinter, Water Works

7-8 50 FREESTYLE: Lillian Schuler, SummersPort

9-10 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Eleanor Schuler, SummersPort

11-12 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Anna Mohen, SummersPort

13-14 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Allison Naylor, Water Works

15-18 100 INDIVIDUAL MEDLEY: Elizabeth McPherson, Water Works

7-8 25 BREASTSTROKE: Hayden Etcheson, Sunset Hills

9-10 50 BREASTSTROKE: Karis Chen, Water Works

11-12 50 BREASTSTROKE: Riley Clancy, SummersPort

13-14 100 BREASTSTROKE: Olivia Ramirez, Water Works

15-18 100 BREASTSTROKE: Kaitlyn Koenig, Splash City

7-8 25 BACKSTROKE: Lillian Schuler, SummersPort

9-10 50 BACKSTROKE: Emily Moody, Water Works

11-12 50 BACKSTROKE: Anna Moehn, SummersPort

13-14 100 BACKSTROKE: Phoebe Gremaud, Water Works

15-18 100 BACKSTROKE: Elizabeth McPherson, Water Works

7-8 25 BUTTERFLY: Lillian Schuler, SummersPort

9-10 50 BUTTERFLY: Eleanor Schuler, SummersPort

11-12 50 BUTTERFLY: Autumn Grinter, Water Works

13-14 50 BUTTERFLY: Allison Naylor, Water Works

15-18 50 BUTTERFLY: Elizabeth McPherson, Water Works

7-8 4X25 FREESTYLE RELAY: Sunset Hills (Savannah Turley, Gabby Cook, Hayden Etcheson, Rachel Johnson

9-10 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Water Works (Emily Moody, Karis Chen, Alyssa Grant, Grace Sponeman)

11-12 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Anna Moehn, Kristine Lauritzen, Riley Clancy, Leah Pohlman

13-14 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: SummersPort (Jenna Fleming, Grace Stubbs, Rachel Heinz, Claire Spain)

15-18 4X50 FREESTYLE RELAY: Water Works (Elizabeth McPherson, Claire Harrison, Allison Naylor, Bailey Grinter)

