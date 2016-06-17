EDWARDSVILLE – Conditions for Thursday evening's Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association dual meet that pitted SummersPort against Sunset Hills weren't the most ideal.

Thursday's high heat and humidity did affect some performances, but the Sharks brushed off the conditions to take a 362.5-274.5 win over the Stingrays at Sunset Hills Country Club. SummersPort's boys scored a 162-153 win, while the girls came away with a 193.5-121.5 victory on the evening.

“It was a very good meet despite the elements,” said Shark coach Nancy Miller. “It was very warm today (Thursday temperatures topped out in the upper 90s with high humidity), but everyone really rose to the occasion and did their best to perform tonight and I'm very pleased.”

Thursday's conditions can affect swimmers; Miller said “even a little bit of dehydration can make you feel flat and you lose energy. We really pushed the fluids and frozen fruit today (for the swimmers to keep their fluid and energy levels up). When the kids are training in the pool, they sweat; although you can't see it, they're sweating.”

“The kids did very well,” said Stingray coach Alex Felton. “With a team (the size of Sunset Hills), you can't really expect to field the numbers you need to score the number of points you need to compete with them, but in terms of quality of swimming, they did a really good job.

“What we've been preaching since the team started has been developing your strokes and focusing on the little things you can change in six weeks (the length of the SWISA season). Everybody can develop their strokes over the course of six weeks; swimming's all about developing good habits, thinking about what you can do and thinking about your races. We talk to them mindful swimming and they did that today.”

The Sharks' multiple winners on the evening included Patrick Moehn, Jenna Fleming, Matthew Daniel, Karolien Lauritzen, Anna Hoehn, Noah Clancy, Shelby Roth, Grace Stobbs, Stephen Stubbs, Victor Humphrey, Riley Clancy, Maya Stephen and Lucas Frye. Stingray mutlitple winners on the night included Thomas Hyten, Chase Milborn, Hayden Etcheson, Greta Diest, Erynn Donaldson and Mitchell Steinkuhler.

SummersPort hosts Collinsville's Splash City club June 23, while Sunset Hills travels to Granite City for a meet with Paddlers; Waterwoks of Edwardsville has the bye.

