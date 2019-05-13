GODFREY – Summers-Port Swim Club encourages the public to join now for the summer 2019 season at a half-price initial membership fee.

"Your kids will put down their electronics and dive into a healthy summer with their friends and family with a Summers-Port Swim Club membership," Bill Valyo, a spokesperson for Summers-Port Swim Club, said. "If you grew up in the Riverbend, Summers-Port likely meant 'summer' for you. It’s more than a swim club, it has tennis, basketball, soccer, a private playground, full-service snack bar and the winningest swim team in Southwest Illinois.

"Your kids can’t swim? No problem. Swim lessons available on site (tennis too). Mention this article, and get two weeks of swim, dive or tennis lessons for free. Join now for a half-price initiation fee of only $175 plus an annual family membership of $450 ($320 for couples or singles). Payment options are available."

Valyo concluded: "Give your kids what you had as a child: warm summer sunshine, life-long friendships, exercise that feels like fun and memories. Lots and lots of memories. Summers-Port is summer in the Riverbend."

For more information, please contact Carey Keay at 618-467-0396 or email spmemberinfo@gmail.com.

