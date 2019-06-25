EDWARDSVILLE – Summers Port Swim Club won five of the 10 freestyle relays, and took four of the breaststroke races, in going on to win the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays Monday night at Sunset Hills Country Club in Edwardsville.

The Sharks finished first with 261.5 points, edging out Montclaire Swim Club, who finished second with 252 points. Paddlers Swim Club of Granite City was third with 212 points, Splash City Swim Club of Collinsville was fourth with 176 points, and Sunset Hills finished fifth with 93.5 points.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Sharks won their first race in the 11-12 boys’ 200-yard medley relay, as Nathan Kotzmanis, Jack Rea, Stephen Stobbs and Nick Werts won the event, then won the boys’ eight-and-under 75-yard freestyle relay as Christian Monroe, Parker Hough and Jack Frew brought home the win.

Summers Port then took wins in the boys’ 9-10 150-yard freestyle relay, with Erick Humphrey, Jack Middleton and Simon Waters finishing first, Kotzmanis, Rea and Stobbs teaming up to win the boys 11-12 150-yard freestyle, Grace Middleton, Launa Schwank and Mackenzie Ingram winning the girls’ 11-12 150-yard freestyle, and Caden Akal, Jake Roth and Wesley Dugan finishing first in the boys’ 15-18 150-yard freestyle.

Humphrey, Middleton and Waters came away with a win in the boys’ 9-10 150-yard breaststroke relay, Sophia Statos, Ella Valyo and Stella Matthews winning the girls’ 9-10 150-yard breaststroke, and Anna Moehn, Leah Pohlman and Claire Spain in the girls’ 15-18 150-yard breaststroke.

In the 150-yard backstroke relays, Kotzmanis, Stobbs and Rea won their third race of the night in the boys’ 11-12 race, it was Noah Clancy, Akal and Patrick Moehn taking first in the boys’ 15-18 relay, and Eleni Kotzmanis, Anna Moehn and Riley Clancy won the girls’ 15-18 division.

Rounding out the meet, in the 150-yard butterfly relays, Joey Hennesey, Christian Monroe and Frew winning the boys’ eight-and-under race, Kotzmanis, Rea and Stobbs taking their fourth win in the boys’ 11-12 relay, Madison Ingram, Grace Burris and Katherine Hatch winning the girls’ 13-14 division, and Clancy, Akal and Moehn winning their second race in the boys 15-18 relay.

More like this: