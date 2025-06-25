GRANITE CITY - The Summers Port Swim Club's trio of Emmy Beiser, Annie Minton, and Ellis Hoelscher enjoyed success during the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association Relays Meet, held Monday night, June 23, 2025, at Paddlers Swim Club in Granite City.

Minton was part of the Sharks' second-place team in the 75-meter freestyle relay, Hoelscher and Beiser were part of the winning team in the 75-meter breaststroke relay, while all three swimmers won the 75-meter backstroke relay, and Beiser and Hoelscher were members of the winning 75-meter butterfly relay team.

The three swimmers were interviewed after one of their winning races, and all were happy with how their performances had been to that point.

"I think I'm doing pretty well," Beiser said.

"It's been fun," Minton said. "Relay meets are my favorite meets, because I can swim well with my team members in all my races."

"I think we're doing pretty well," Hoelscher said, "I have four first places in the meet. So, I did pretty well."

The three swimmers have goals and aspirations that are very diverse and assorted.

"I'm trying to beat my records from last year," Hoelscher said.

"I'm trying to win more than last year," Minton said, "because last year, I only got one first place. But now, I have many first places."

"I'm just trying to do my best," Beiser said, "and just trying to work together with my teammates on my races, and try to play by the rules."

At the end of the interview, Minton said something that was a great all-around feeling about her team.

"Summers Port's the best!" Minton said with a big smile.

