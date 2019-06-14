EDWARDSVILLE – For Summers Port swimmer Noah Clancy, it’s the start of an a new season in the Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association for Summers Port Swim Club in Godfrey, but he’s hoping to use the experience he had swimming for Alton High in the IHSA boys swimming meet this past winter to good use.

Clancy, a senior-to-be at Alton High, qualified in both the 100-yard backstroke and 100-yard breaststroke in the IHSA meet back in February, and enjoyed the experience very much.

“It felt pretty amazing to go,” Clancy said. “It was a great experience. This year, I went with only one other person (Caden Akal), so it was kind of different, but it was a really great experience. I raced well, I got to meet a lot of new people, and it was a lot of fun.”

Clancy is hoping to use the experience at the state meet to have a successful summer season with the Sharks.

“It’ll make me work harder,” Clancy said, “for that moment again. It’ll make me work harder for the end of the summer meet, it’ll make me focus on that high school meet, and make me prepared more.”

Clancy’s specialty races this summer will be both the 100-yard backstroke and 200-yard backstroke and has some ambitious goals for this summer.

“I’m trying to break the one-minute barrier for long course meters, 100 backstroke,” Clancy said. “I'm trying to inch closer to the Olympic trials cut in that race. It’s pretty much my main goal to place well at a meet I’m going to in Des Moines, Ia.”

As far as quite a distance down the road, Clancy isn’t sure about possibly swimming in the Olympics in either Tokyo in 2020 or Paris in 2024, but will travel down the road wherever it goes.

“Wherever it takes me,” Clancy said. “I gotta get to college first, gotta swim there.”

Clancy also said that he’s talking to various coaches across the country, but hasn’t yet narrowed down the field.

“I’m talking to a lot of different coaches at a lot of different colleges right now,” Clancy said. “I’m still kind of narrowing down the field of choices; I’m not sure where I want to go, yet. There are a lot of good possibilities.

“I think it’s going to be a good summer,” Clancy also said. “I think we’ve got a good team going on. We’ve got a lot of young swimmers that we can bring up and train.”

