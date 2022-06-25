GODFREY - In a very close Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet on Thursday evening, Summers Port Swim Club defeated Splash City Swim Club of Collinsville 346-300 at Summers Port in Godfrey.

The two separate meets were just as close as the overall team scores, as the Sharks took the boys' meet 170-132, while the girls' team nipped the Gators 176-168 in a very close, competitive meet.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

In the boys races, starting with the eight-and-under age group, Ty Henesy for Summers Port won the 25-yard freestyle with a time of 23.70 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, the Gators' Graham Evers won the race at 39.66 seconds. Henesy also took the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 58.94 seconds, the Sharks' Adam Hejna won the 50-yard backstroke, coming in at 32.84 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, Liam Scheurer on Summers Port won with a time of 54.05 seconds. Hejna won his second race of the night by taking the 25-yard butterfly at 31.67 seconds to complete the program for the age group.

In the nine-and-10-year-old races, Christian Monroe of the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:32.16, while the 100-yard medley relay team won its race at 3:40.94. Jack Osborn of the Sharks won the 50-yard freestyle at 41.19 seconds, Monroe won his second race of evening in the 100-yard individual medley, coming in at 1:54.18, while Case Fischer of the Gators won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.70 seconds, Brody Scheurer of the Sharks won the 50-yard backstroke at 1:01.56, Osborn won the 50-yard butterfly at 49.98 seconds and the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 3:17.19.

In the 11-12 age group events, Grant Schultz of the Gators won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:24.83, while Splash City's 200-yard medley relay team won with a time of 2:45.03, Bram Malsbury of the Gators brought home the 50-yard freestyle at 32.75 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:22.72, teammate Hunter Schubert won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 50.25 seconds, Schubert also winning the 50-yard backstroke at 46.69 seconds, with Malsbury winning the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 35.34 seconds and the Gators' 200-yard freestyle relay team sweeping the group with a win at 2:32.79.

In the 13-and-14 age group, the Sharks got back on track with a win by Erick Humphrey in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:18.78, with Stephen Stobbs taking the 100-yard freestyle at 56.07 seconds, but the Gators won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:15.38. Tyler Brooks of Splash City won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.47 seconds, while Humphrey won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:14.00, Stobbs took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:16.75, the Gators' Tyler Beuth brought home the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:20.56, Stobbs won his third event on the night in the 50-yard butterfly at 28.97 seconds and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:58.84.

Article continues after sponsor message

In the 15-18 age group, Victor Humphrey of Summers Port won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:27.50, with teammate Luke Norton following up by winning the 100-yard freestyle at 58.31 seconds, the Sharks' 200-yard medley relay team won its race at 2:01.53, Austin Norton of Summers Port won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.50 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:09.44, Humphrey won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:22.66, Luke Norton took the 100-yard backstroke at 1:09.91 and the 100-yard butterfly at 27.53, then the Sharks' 200-yard freestyle relay team won its race at 1:44.97.

In the girls races', the eight-and-under category saw the Sharks' 100-yard medley relay team win at 1:40.00, then Claire Beiser of Summers Port won the 25-yard freestyle at 19.27 seconds, while teammate Cora Slater won a special six-and-under race with a time of 28.25 seconds. The Gators' Ellie Forman won the 50-yard freestyle at 41.69 seconds, Beiser won her second race in the 25-yard breaststroke at 26.03 seconds, Josie Forman of the Gators won the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 24.25 seconds, while Summers Port's Sarah Drainer won a special six-and-under race at 35.02 seconds, Ellie Forman won the 25-yard butterfly at 25.28 seconds and the Gators won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:28.60.

In the nine-and-10-year-old races, Avery Brooks of the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:31.50, while Summers Port's 200-yard medley relay team won its event at 3:14.75, Splash City's Alexandra Perez won the 50-yard freestyle at 38.87 seconds, Brooks won her second event in the 100-yard individual medley at 1:47.30, Ava Chamberlain of the Sharks won the 50-yard breaststroke at 56.05 seconds, the Gators' Adelyn Koerkenmeier took the 50-yard backstroke at 50.29 seconds, Brooks took her third race of the night in the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 49.55 seconds and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:47.23.

In the 11-and-12 races, Ella Osborn of Summers Port won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:20.68, the Gators' 200-yard medley relay team won its event at 2:37.34, Splash City's Brinley Presson won the 50-yard freestyle at 32.66 seconds, teammate Corinne Koerkenmeier won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:26.03, Summer Port's Sophia Statos took the 50-yard breaststroke at 44.12 seconds, Presson won her second race of the night with a triumph in the 50-yard backstroke, having a time of 38.16 seconds, then followed up with a win in the 50-yard butterfly at 39.25 seconds and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:12.18.

In the results of the 13-and-14 age group, Stella Matthews of Summers Port won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:49.94, while teammate Ella Valyo took the 100-yard freestyle at 1:12.78, the Sharks won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:39.70. Kylie Fellner of Summers Port won both the 50-yard freestyle at 31.47 seconds and the 100-yard individual medley at 1:22.33, the Gators' Emily Kober took the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:37.83, Valyo won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:23.15, Fellner won her third race of the meet in the 50-yard butterfly at 36.92 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay went to Summers Port at 2:17.00.

In the 15-18 races, the 200-yard freestyle went to Amanda Beuth of the Gators with a time of 2:22.81, while the 100-yard freestyle went to Anna Moehn of the Sharks in a pool record of 53.00 seconds. The Sharks also won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:06.03, while Moehn set her second pool record of the meet with a win in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.81 seconds. The Gators' Kylee Strong-Chasteen won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:06.20, while Moehn won her third race of the night in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.78, with Strong-Chasteen taking home the win in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:06.63, Summers Port's Claire Paule won the 100-yard butterfly at 31.67 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay went to the Sharks at 1:53.52.

More like this:

Area Swimmers Post Solid Performances In State Prelims, But No One Advances To Finals
Mar 1, 2025
Edwardsville Boys Swimming Dominates Southern Illinois Championship
Feb 14, 2025
Myers Qualifies For State Meet In Two Events, Tigers Win IHSA Boys Swimming Sectional, Panthers Close Second
Feb 24, 2025
Panthers Win Six Events, Tigers Four: O'Fallon Wins Swim For Hope Charity Meet, Edwardsville Places Fourth
Jan 27, 2025
Reuhl Wins Springboard Diving, Myers Takes 100-Yard Backstroke As Tigers Finish Third At Iron Invite Swimming Meet
Jan 16, 2025

 