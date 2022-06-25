

GODFREY - In a very close Southwestern Illinois Swimming Association meet on Thursday evening, Summers Port Swim Club defeated Splash City Swim Club of Collinsville 346-300 at Summers Port in Godfrey.

The two separate meets were just as close as the overall team scores, as the Sharks took the boys' meet 170-132, while the girls' team nipped the Gators 176-168 in a very close, competitive meet.

In the boys races, starting with the eight-and-under age group, Ty Henesy for Summers Port won the 25-yard freestyle with a time of 23.70 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, the Gators' Graham Evers won the race at 39.66 seconds. Henesy also took the 50-yard freestyle with a time of 58.94 seconds, the Sharks' Adam Hejna won the 50-yard backstroke, coming in at 32.84 seconds, while in a special six-and-under race, Liam Scheurer on Summers Port won with a time of 54.05 seconds. Hejna won his second race of the night by taking the 25-yard butterfly at 31.67 seconds to complete the program for the age group.

In the nine-and-10-year-old races, Christian Monroe of the Sharks won the 200-yard freestyle at 1:32.16, while the 100-yard medley relay team won its race at 3:40.94. Jack Osborn of the Sharks won the 50-yard freestyle at 41.19 seconds, Monroe won his second race of evening in the 100-yard individual medley, coming in at 1:54.18, while Case Fischer of the Gators won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 59.70 seconds, Brody Scheurer of the Sharks won the 50-yard backstroke at 1:01.56, Osborn won the 50-yard butterfly at 49.98 seconds and the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 3:17.19.

In the 11-12 age group events, Grant Schultz of the Gators won the 100-yard freestyle at 1:24.83, while Splash City's 200-yard medley relay team won with a time of 2:45.03, Bram Malsbury of the Gators brought home the 50-yard freestyle at 32.75 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:22.72, teammate Hunter Schubert won the 50-yard breaststroke with a time of 50.25 seconds, Schubert also winning the 50-yard backstroke at 46.69 seconds, with Malsbury winning the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 35.34 seconds and the Gators' 200-yard freestyle relay team sweeping the group with a win at 2:32.79.

In the 13-and-14 age group, the Sharks got back on track with a win by Erick Humphrey in the 200-yard freestyle at 2:18.78, with Stephen Stobbs taking the 100-yard freestyle at 56.07 seconds, but the Gators won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:15.38. Tyler Brooks of Splash City won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.47 seconds, while Humphrey won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:14.00, Stobbs took the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:16.75, the Gators' Tyler Beuth brought home the 100-yard backstroke with a time of 1:20.56, Stobbs won his third event on the night in the 50-yard butterfly at 28.97 seconds and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:58.84.

In the 15-18 age group, Victor Humphrey of Summers Port won the 200-yard freestyle with a time of 2:27.50, with teammate Luke Norton following up by winning the 100-yard freestyle at 58.31 seconds, the Sharks' 200-yard medley relay team won its race at 2:01.53, Austin Norton of Summers Port won the 50-yard freestyle at 25.50 seconds, then won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:09.44, Humphrey won the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:22.66, Luke Norton took the 100-yard backstroke at 1:09.91 and the 100-yard butterfly at 27.53, then the Sharks' 200-yard freestyle relay team won its race at 1:44.97.

In the girls races', the eight-and-under category saw the Sharks' 100-yard medley relay team win at 1:40.00, then Claire Beiser of Summers Port won the 25-yard freestyle at 19.27 seconds, while teammate Cora Slater won a special six-and-under race with a time of 28.25 seconds. The Gators' Ellie Forman won the 50-yard freestyle at 41.69 seconds, Beiser won her second race in the 25-yard breaststroke at 26.03 seconds, Josie Forman of the Gators won the 25-yard backstroke with a time of 24.25 seconds, while Summers Port's Sarah Drainer won a special six-and-under race at 35.02 seconds, Ellie Forman won the 25-yard butterfly at 25.28 seconds and the Gators won the 100-yard freestyle relay at 1:28.60.

In the nine-and-10-year-old races, Avery Brooks of the Sharks won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:31.50, while Summers Port's 200-yard medley relay team won its event at 3:14.75, Splash City's Alexandra Perez won the 50-yard freestyle at 38.87 seconds, Brooks won her second event in the 100-yard individual medley at 1:47.30, Ava Chamberlain of the Sharks won the 50-yard breaststroke at 56.05 seconds, the Gators' Adelyn Koerkenmeier took the 50-yard backstroke at 50.29 seconds, Brooks took her third race of the night in the 50-yard butterfly, coming in at 49.55 seconds and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:47.23.

In the 11-and-12 races, Ella Osborn of Summers Port won the 100-yard freestyle with a time of 1:20.68, the Gators' 200-yard medley relay team won its event at 2:37.34, Splash City's Brinley Presson won the 50-yard freestyle at 32.66 seconds, teammate Corinne Koerkenmeier won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:26.03, Summer Port's Sophia Statos took the 50-yard breaststroke at 44.12 seconds, Presson won her second race of the night with a triumph in the 50-yard backstroke, having a time of 38.16 seconds, then followed up with a win in the 50-yard butterfly at 39.25 seconds and the Gators won the 200-yard freestyle relay with a time of 2:12.18.

In the results of the 13-and-14 age group, Stella Matthews of Summers Port won the 200-yard freestyle at 2:49.94, while teammate Ella Valyo took the 100-yard freestyle at 1:12.78, the Sharks won the 200-yard medley relay with a time of 2:39.70. Kylie Fellner of Summers Port won both the 50-yard freestyle at 31.47 seconds and the 100-yard individual medley at 1:22.33, the Gators' Emily Kober took the 100-yard breaststroke with a time of 1:37.83, Valyo won the 100-yard backstroke at 1:23.15, Fellner won her third race of the meet in the 50-yard butterfly at 36.92 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay went to Summers Port at 2:17.00.

In the 15-18 races, the 200-yard freestyle went to Amanda Beuth of the Gators with a time of 2:22.81, while the 100-yard freestyle went to Anna Moehn of the Sharks in a pool record of 53.00 seconds. The Sharks also won the 200-yard medley relay at 2:06.03, while Moehn set her second pool record of the meet with a win in the 50-yard freestyle at 24.81 seconds. The Gators' Kylee Strong-Chasteen won the 100-yard individual medley at 1:06.20, while Moehn won her third race of the night in the 100-yard breaststroke at 1:10.78, with Strong-Chasteen taking home the win in the 100-yard backstroke at 1:06.63, Summers Port's Claire Paule won the 100-yard butterfly at 31.67 seconds and the 200-yard freestyle relay went to the Sharks at 1:53.52.

