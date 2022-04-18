GRAFTON - The Illinois Office of Tourism today kicked off its summer travel season campaign with a fun series of TV ads, digital ads, and social media ads that highlight Illinois as being in the Middle of Everything!

Southwest Illinois and Aerie’s Resort in Grafton were featured in the TV ads directed by and starring Illinois native and actor Jane Lynch.

“The state’s new tourism campaign ‘The Middle of Everything’ is the perfect kick-off to the summer travel season,” Cory Jobe, President, and CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau said. “Southwest Illinois is front and center in the state’s TV ads with Aerie’s Resorts’ Grafton SkyTour featured along with the Meeting of the Great Rivers National Scenic Byway.

What better way to attract visitors to Illinois and our region than with these snappy, funny, and scenic ads.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Karla Flannery, deputy director of the Illinois Office of Tourism, deserves credit for ensuring southwest Illinois was included in the state’s promotions. The TV ads feature Illinois native and award-winning actress Jane Lynch as a tour guide taking travelers on a tour of Illinois. The ads are also Lynch’s directorial debut and we are thrilled to be part of the creative process.

“The Middle of Everything campaign highlights Illinois as the center of culture, food, history, architecture, nightlife, and nature wonders – full of experiences for visitors to discover. And of course, the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois has its share of all of those assets.

“We know this campaign is something that people who are looking to travel will grab hold of and will see Illinois and our scenic region of the state as a new bucket list destination. With our breathtaking natural wonders, outdoor adventures, mighty rivers, and celebrated highways, there are more than enough activities to intrigue visitors who will in turn make our region their summer vacation spot.

“We are looking forward to a great travel season and the ‘Middle of Everything’ campaign is going to make it even better.”

The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery, and Greene counties. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events, and scenic marvels.

