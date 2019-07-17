ALTON - The Summer Showcase at Alton Little Theater is almost ready to “shine” with 10 performances scheduled July 25th -August 4th.

Twenty Seven actors, dancers, and singers join Dorothy Gale on her dream journey to find “home”.

ALT pays tribute to the classic 1939 movie AND updates the memories with some new technologies the Wizard himself would have loved. Call 618-462-3205 for tickets (www.altonlittletheater.org)



