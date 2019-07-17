Summer Showcase at ALT Offers 10 Performances
ALTON - The Summer Showcase at Alton Little Theater is almost ready to “shine” with 10 performances scheduled July 25th -August 4th.
Twenty Seven actors, dancers, and singers join Dorothy Gale on her dream journey to find “home”.
Get The Latest News!
Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.
ALT pays tribute to the classic 1939 movie AND updates the memories with some new technologies the Wizard himself would have loved. Call 618-462-3205 for tickets (www.altonlittletheater.org)