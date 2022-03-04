GODFREY – The Nature Institute (TNI) is celebrating 40 years of exploration! Discovery Day Camp, which started in 1982 with Aune Nelson as its benefactor, offers a premier nature camp experience for children in the riverbend area. Children hike the trails, play in the creek, and search for native plants and animals. This year TNI can increase attendance by 150 campers to a total of 650 campers. Educators are eager to serve even more families with superb outdoor experiences.

Lauren Scull, Director of Education, and Dave Schiber, Environmental Educator, are excited to see all of the planning come together when campers, counselors, and junior counselors arrive for fun days of exploration and nature play. Lauren is especially excited for the new offerings this year including bringing the Bubble Bus to camp for the youngest campers and special guest speakers from the St. Louis Science Center, Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, and Treehouse Wildlife Center. “I am most excited for the porch to be full of kids, watching them learn through hands-on activities,” says Lauren. “I’m excited to have the kids back and out exploring the woods and creeks and getting dirty while having fun,” added Dave.

Camp registration opens on March 17 for TNI members with a family membership and higher. In addition to early registration, TNI membership provides families a 15% discount on the cost of camp. General registration opens on March 18. Camp weeks run from June 6-August 5. Unlike past years, this year will see multiple age groups in attendance at the same time for most weeks of camp. TNI hopes this helps families by making it easier to send multiple kids at the same time. Some of the themes to look forward to this year include Creek Week, Myths and Legends, and Mad Science, just to name a few.

The Nature Institute is still accepting applications for paid and volunteer seasonal camp positions. For those looking to make an impact by sharing nature with campers, more information can be found on the TNI website for the application process.

To register or learn more about camp, visit www.TheNatureInstitute.org. People interested may also reach the TNI office at (618) 466-9930 or info@thenatureinstitute.org.

Click here to see the brochure.

