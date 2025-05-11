EDWARDSVILLE – There’s no better way to get to know Southern Illinois University Edwardsville (SIUE) than by seeing it for yourself, and summer is the perfect time to do just that. Prospective students and their guests are invited to schedule a relaxed, personalized campus visit that will give them a real feel for life as a Cougar.

“Summer is a great time to visit campus before school starts up in the fall and life gets busy,” said Alicia Taylor, associate director of admissions in the Office of Undergraduate Admissions. “Prospective students can get a jumpstart on their college planning and refine their lists of schools once applications open in the fall.”

Daily campus visits are offered Monday-Friday and on select Saturdays throughout the summer, giving visitors flexible options for planning their trip to campus. During the visits, guests will be guided by a current SIUE student who will show them where Cougars live, learn, and connect across campus and provide insight into life at SIUE.

In addition to the student-led campus tour, representatives from the Office of Admissions will share important information about the application process, paying for college, student life, academic programs, and more in a brief presentation.

Whether visitors are just starting the college search or ready to enroll in time for the fall semester, this is the chance to ask questions and get the answers they need to make informed decisions on the next steps of their educational journey.

Ready to explore SIUE? Learn more and schedule a campus visit at siue.edu/visit.

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville provides students with a high-quality education that powerfully transforms the lives of all individuals who seek something greater. A premier metropolitan university, SIUE is creating social and economic mobility for individuals while also powering the workforce of the future. Built on the foundation of a broad-based liberal education, and enhanced by hands-on research and real-world experiences, the academic preparation SIUE students receive equips them to thrive in the global marketplace and make our communities better places to live. Home to a diverse student body, SIUE is situated on 2,660 acres of beautiful woodland atop the bluffs overlooking the natural beauty of the Mississippi River’s rich bottomland and only a short drive from downtown St. Louis.

