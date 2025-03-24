ALTON - When it comes to summer fun, there’s no better place for great festivals, fireworks, live music and river racing than the Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois.

Dozens of annual festivals and events are planned for the region highlighting great food, America’s fascination with the Mother Road of Route 66, fireworks along the Mississippi River, the revival of an iconic music festival and so much more.

“The Great Rivers & Routes region of southwest Illinois is home to some amazing summer events,” Cory Jobe, President/CEO of the Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau noted. “We are the only place in America where the Mother Road of Route 66 meets the Great River Road and local events and festivals focus on our history, our legends and our natural resources. We encourage everyone to mark their calendars and attend these great activities.”

Kick off the fun at these annual events:

April 5: Carlinville Market Days

April 26-27: Grafton Riverside Flea Market, The Loading Dock, Grafton

April 27: Mushroom Festival at Pere Marquette State Park, Grafton

May 10-11: Lewis & Clark Departure Days at Lewis & Clark State Historic Site, Hartford

May 11: Litchfield Pickers Market – held the second Sunday of every month through October

May 10-11: Grafton Blues Fest at Grafton Winery The Vineyards

June 6-7: International Horseradish Festival, Uptown Collinsville

June 7: Route 66 Festival, City Park Edwardsville

June 27-28: Mississippi River Music Festival, Riverfront Amphitheater in Alton

July 3: Alton Spectacular Fireworks, Alton Riverfront

July 5: Grafton Independence Day Fireworks, Grafton Riverfront

July 6-13: Jersey County Fair

July 18-20: F1 Powerboat Alton Midwest Nationals, Alton Riverfront

July 26-27: Smokin’ on Main, Uptown Collinsville

Aug. 9: Rock the Hops, Downtown Alton

Aug. 16: Edwardsville Rotary Criterium Festival, City Park Edwardsville

Additional activities in the Great Rivers & Routes region include the annual Grafton Music in the Park concerts held at The Grove Memorial Park every Thursday evening beginning May 29 and continuing through Aug. 28.

Farmers and Artisan markets light up the region. Head to Alton for the Saturday Farmer’s and Artisan’s Market. Edwardsville is home to the popular Land of Goshen Community Market. Markets are also held in Hillsboro, Bethalto and Wood River.

For more information on summer fun, visit: www.RiversandRoutes.com

(The Great Rivers & Routes Tourism Bureau is a certified Destination Marketing Organization serving Madison, Jersey, Calhoun, Macoupin, Montgomery and Greene counties and East St. Louis in St. Clair County. The bureau is dedicated to educating visitors about the region by providing information regarding the area’s history, unique landmarks, recreational opportunities, leisure attractions, special events and scenic marvels.)

