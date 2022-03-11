GODFREY - The estate of a former Godfrey resident has filed suit against a nursing home, claiming the staff failed to prevent sores, which resulted in a fatal infection.

Chris Vaughn, the administrator of the estate of Kate Vaughn, 71, claims the deceased was admitted to Integrity of Godfrey, where she developed severe infections and developed sores and ulcers, on her heels, sacrum, and buttocks, according to the suit.

She was a resident of the home from Sept. 9, 2020, through Dec. 2, 2020, when she was discharged from there to Alton Memorial Hospital.

“At the time of her Sept. 9, 2020, admission to, and her stay at, Integrity of Godfrey, the defendant, through its agents or employees, knew or should have known, that descendant was at high risk for developing pressure and other sores and wounds because of her medical conditions, treatment, and history,” the suit alleges.

At the hospital, her condition continued to deteriorate until she died on Dec. 17, 2020, the suit alleges.

The suit claims the home failed to notify the responsible party and her doctors of the changes in her condition. The suit also alleges the defendants failed to chart the changes in her condition and failed to send her to the hospital in a timely fashion.

The two-count suit is asking for at least $50,000 in each count. The plaintiff is represented by Alan Pirtle of St. Louis. A spokesman for the defendant was not immediately available.

