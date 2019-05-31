ST. LOUIS – Sugarfire Smoke House chef and founder Mike Johnson is proud to announce a partnership with Schnuck Markets, Inc. to bring Sugarfire’s smoked meats and sides to consumers across the Midwest. On shelves today, the St. Louis-based grocer now offers over a dozen Sugarfire products, fully-cooked and produced exclusively for Schnucks.

The launch will include Sugarfire’s Beef Brisket, Brisket Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Sliced Turkey, and Pulled Chicken, as well as a variety of signature sides such as Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, and Potato Salad. Full Rack, Half Rack, and 4-Rib packs will also available for purchase. All meats will range from $6 to $20, while sides, varying in size, will range from $3 to $8. All products will be ready to take home, heat and eat, and may be found within the deli/prepared foods area. Sugarfire’s line of regional barbecue sauces, which have been sold in-stores at Schnucks since 2015, will be on display nearby, offering shoppers a one-stop shop for an in-home Sugarfire feast.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our company is St. Louis proud, so we’re incredibly excited to partner with another hometown company like Sugarfire to offer their award-winning barbeque to our customers throughout the Midwest,” says Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock.

Sugarfire products will be available at 108 Schnucks locations across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

More like this: