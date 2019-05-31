ST. LOUIS – Sugarfire Smoke House chef and founder Mike Johnson is proud to announce a partnership with Schnuck Markets, Inc. to bring Sugarfire’s smoked meats and sides to consumers across the Midwest. On shelves today, the St. Louis-based grocer now offers over a dozen Sugarfire products, fully-cooked and produced exclusively for Schnucks.

The launch will include Sugarfire’s Beef Brisket, Brisket Burnt Ends, Pulled Pork, Sliced Turkey, and Pulled Chicken, as well as a variety of signature sides such as Mac & Cheese, Baked Beans, Cole Slaw, and Potato Salad. Full Rack, Half Rack, and 4-Rib packs will also available for purchase. All meats will range from $6 to $20, while sides, varying in size, will range from $3 to $8. All products will be ready to take home, heat and eat, and may be found within the deli/prepared foods area. Sugarfire’s line of regional barbecue sauces, which have been sold in-stores at Schnucks since 2015, will be on display nearby, offering shoppers a one-stop shop for an in-home Sugarfire feast.

“Our company is St. Louis proud, so we’re incredibly excited to partner with another hometown company like Sugarfire to offer their award-winning barbeque to our customers throughout the Midwest,” says Schnucks President and COO Dave Peacock.

Sugarfire products will be available at 108 Schnucks locations across Missouri, Illinois and Indiana.

