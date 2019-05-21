EDWARDSVILLE - Signage is quickly materializing for new business in the Ironworks development in Edwardsville.

A sign for Sugarfire restaurant has been placed recently. After an April Edwardsville City Council meeting, Edwardsville City Economic Director Walt Williams said Sugarfire Smoke House announced it is expected to open June 1.

Williams said others for sure locating in the new Ironworks development are Global Brew, Strange Donuts and Chicken Salad Chick. Global Brew should open shortly after Sugarfire Smokehouse. Sugarfire Smokehouse is a St. Louis barbecue favorite at 9200 Olive Blvd.

The new Ironworks development is located across from First to the Finish on Plum Street in Edwardsville.

