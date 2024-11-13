Death, taxes and body odor.

They’re things we can all expect in life, no matter how clean you are. But health care providers want you to know when body odor is a sign of a more serious health problem.

B.O. basics

Luis Garcia, MD, an OSF HealthCare pediatrician, says sweat and bacteria are the main culprits behind body odor. Warmth and moisture in parts of the body (like your armpits and feet), plus going through puberty and general poor hygiene, can make the smell worse.

“Specifically in the armpits and genital area, there are glands called apocrine glands. They are high in protein and fat,” Dr. Garcia explains. “Bacteria that live with us will break those substances, and that’s what could cause odors.”

Your urine can even smell foul, Dr. Garcia adds.

Warning signs

Dr. Garcia says if you notice a change in your body odor, especially if a smell comes on suddenly or if the stench gets worse, it’s worth investigating. He says it may just be a product of what you eat and drink. Dehydration, supplements, or eating spicy, garlicy or onion-rich food can lead to body odor.

But, body odor changes could also be a sign of infection, metabolic issues, liver disease, kidney disease or gum disease. And in women (mostly adults), odor changes in the urine or genital area could even be a sign of cervical cancer. Putrid-smelling urine or a fish-like smell from the genital area are signs women should watch for, Dr. Garcia says.

“Fruity or sweet odors,” should also be looked into, Dr. Garcia adds. “It might be an indication of serious conditions like diabetes or metabolic disease.”

If your body odor comes with serious symptoms, like bleeding or a fever, call 9-1-1 and get to the emergency department. But for most other cases, a visit to your primary care provider or an urgent care is a good first step.

Prevention

Good hygiene – like showering, brushing and flossing your teeth and using deodorant – goes a long way to prevent body odor. But Dr. Garcia has some lesser-known tips for parents and others to keep in mind:

Maintain good air flow in your home. This prevents a warm and moist environment that can lead to smells.



Have plenty of clothes handy, especially if your child is active. “Make sure they change clothes [when needed]. Use a new set of clothes after sweating or exercising,” Dr. Garcia says. Lightweight, moisture-wicking fabrics like nylon and polyester are good for working out.



Change other habits to see if you notice a change. Eat less spicy food, or switch your deodorant or toothpaste. Also, stress can trigger sweating. So take steps to reduce stress, such as deep breathing, meditation or seeing a mental health professional.



Consider shaving body hair, particularly your armpits and genital area. Hair can trap sweat and bacteria.

If you take these steps and body odor persists, you may be able to rule out everyday stink as the cause and decide the time is right to see a health care provider.

