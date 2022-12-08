ALTON - The Subway located at 712 East Broadway in Alton has two signs on its door that say “Permanently Closed Thank You For Your Patronage” posted as of Thursday, December 8.

Alton Mayor David Goins said if the Subway on Broadway is permanently closed, it is “a great loss for our community.”

“A lot of city workers and the police and fire departments eat there,” he said. “I hope if someone has an opportunity to open it up again it would be great for the community. The owners have made it a very nice space to come and eat.”

Riverbender.com will continue to attempt to contact the owners for more information but wanted the public to know the restaurant is not open at this point in time.