ST. LOUIS COUNTY - On Saturday, September 17, 2022, the St. Louis County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office issued warrants on suspect Brandon Holbrook, 30 years of age, of the 3100 block of Nebraska Avenue in St. Louis, Missouri, 63118, for three counts of Statutory Rape Second Degree and six counts of Statutory Sodomy Second Degree. A Mugshot of Holbrook is attached. Holbrook is being held on $500,000 cash only, no 10% bond.

Please note, that charges are merely an accusation, and Defendants are presumed innocent until and unless proven guilty in a court of law.

The probable cause statement reads: On September 12, 2022, an investigation was initiated regarding an inappropriate relationship between the suspect, Brandon Holbrook, and the 14-year-old victim. Of note, the suspect was a substitute teacher at Bernard Elementary School when he initially encountered the victim.

Through investigation, it is believed the suspect began grooming the victim through social media platforms on or around May of 2022 exchanging messages and images with the victim. This behavior culminated in the suspect going to the home of the victim, in St. Louis County, and engaging in sexual acts on at least three separate occasions.

The defendant poses a danger to the victim because the defendant made veiled threats to the victim if the victim disclosed this information and is aware of where the victim resides.

Holbrook was a substitute teacher for unknown area school districts. Due to that information, detectives believe there may be additional victims. Please contact St. Louis County Crimes Against Persons Detectives at 314-615-5400 with information.

St. Louis County detectives from the Bureau of Crimes Against Persons are leading this investigation.

