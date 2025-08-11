DECATUR — A former substitute teacher in Decatur has pleaded guilty to predatory criminal sexual assault after admitting to having sex with an 11-year-old student during multiple visits to her home, authorities said.

Alley Bardfield, 34, who worked for Decatur Public Schools, is scheduled to be sentenced in September 2025.The incidents occurred during what were described as “play dates” at Bardfield’s residence in Mt. Zion throughout 2023 and 2024, according to a lawsuit filed by the victim’s parents.

The boy’s mother became concerned after noticing changes in her son’s behavior following a visit to Bardfield’s home. Upon reviewing his phone and social media accounts, she found messages between the student and Bardfield and discovered that Bardfield had sent $700 to the boy via CashApp. During a subsequent conversation, the child disclosed a sexual encounter with Bardfield on March 29, 2024, Mt. Zion Police said.

The victim was a sixth-grade student in Bardfield’s class at Hope Academy, part of Decatur Public Schools District 61. Bardfield was a long-term substitute teacher assigned to his class.

Following her arrest, Bardfield was dismissed from her position.

IBardfield faces a potential prison sentence of up to 40 years.

