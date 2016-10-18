Edwardsville Township partners with Ed/Glen Ministerial Alliance, hosts workshop as part of the Social Service Safety Net; announced Nov. 9 Fall Forum

EDWARDSVILLE - Representatives from more than 30 organizations attended the fourth Lunch and Learn Workshop presented by Edwardsville Township and the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance on Tuesday, October 11. The event, held at Bella Milano in Edwardsville, was a follow up from the Township’s Social Services Safety Net Forum held last summer and focused on providing information on substance abuse resources within our community.

In June of 2015, Edwardsville Township, in partnership with the Glen Ed Ministerial Alliance, held a Social Services Safety Net Forum to bring together area social service agencies, organizations, and churches that provide services to residents of Edwardsville Community School District 7. Edwardsville Township offers two assistance programs to residents, General Assistance and Emergency Assistance. These program assist residents with little to know income with shelter, utilities, food, and personal items.

The 2016 Social Services Safety Net Forum will be held on Wednesday, November 9 at First Christian Church, located at 310 S. Main Street in Edwardsville. “This year’s forum will focus on a shared database, a community resource guide, and networking,” said Township Supervisor Frank Miles. “We hope to bring together social service agencies to learn from one another regarding the services each agency provides and establish a collaborative effort to better coordinate resources and best serve our residents in need.”

At Tuesday’s event, guests heard presentations from Special Agent Ryan Jones of the Metropolitan Enforcement Group of Southwestern Illinois, Stephanie Flaugher of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention, Brent Cummings and Donna Nahlik of Chestnut Health Systems, and Nancy Davis from the Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Centers. “The heroin epidemic continues to threaten our community,” said Special Agent Jones, “but new trends include heroin addicts cutting their heroin with fentanyl, which creates a lethal combination.”

Stephanie Flaugher of the Alliance for Substance Abuse Prevention credited the success of their prevention programs to the strong partnership with the Madison County States Attorney, Sheriff, and Corner. “We strive to help youth ages 11 to 20 make responsible, informed decisions and keep kids off the addition pathway,” said Flaugher. “We encourage parents to monitor their alcohol at their homes and dispose of their prescription drugs regularly.”



Brent Cummings of Chestnut Health Systems and Nancy Davis from the Gateway Foundation Alcohol and Drug Treatment Centers shared information regarding residential and outpatient substance abuse treatment programs in the area. “We estimate that substance abuse costs the business community about $80 billion per year,” said Davis. “This is something we all need to be aware of.”

The first Lunch and Learn was held in August of 2015 and provided information to serve the homeless in community. In October of 2015, the second event offered resources for victims of domestic violence. This May, the third Lunch and Learn focused on transportation resources and featured speakers from Madison County Transit, Faith in Action, and Main Street Community Center. “These Lunch and Learn Workshops have become an excellent resource for area agencies to learn about resources available in our community,” said Supervisor Frank Miles.

Edwardsville Township is comprised of the City of Edwardsville, Village of Glen Carbon and unincorporated areas just outside of these two municipalities. The Township Supervisor’s office is located at 300 West Park in Edwardsville and is open from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. on Monday and Friday and from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Learn more about Edwardsville Township online at www.edwardsvilletownship.com or contact the

Township Offices by phone at 618-656-0292.

