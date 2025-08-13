CLINTON COUNTY — Authorities took a suspect into custody on Aug. 11, 2025, in connection with two video recording devices found in portable bathrooms at the St. Rose Church Picnic held earlier this month, Clinton County Sheriff Dan Travous announced.

Officials from St. Rose contacted Clinton County Dispatch on Aug. 9, 2025, after discovering the devices on the north side of the school gymnasium during the event. The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office Detective Division began an investigation into what Sheriff Travous described as a “gross violation of privacy.”

“As of late Monday, Aug. 11, 2025, a subject was taken into custody and placed on felony hold,” Travous said. He explained that the announcement was delayed to prevent the suspect from fleeing the area. “I am confident we have the person responsible in custody, and thus, releasing the statement.”

Travous emphasized that the investigation remains active and that only limited information could be shared at this time. He said the data from the devices had not been transferred or viewed by anyone outside the detectives handling the case. He also noted that the videos were of poor quality due to the dark lighting inside the portable bathrooms, making individuals unrecognizable.

The sheriff declined to specify when the devices were active, citing the ongoing nature of the investigation, but expressed hope that more information would be released soon.

He thanked the public for their patience as authorities continue gathering evidence and preparing the case for prosecution.

