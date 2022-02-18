ALTON - Stutz Excavating is near the end of the demolition project of the old artist Art Towata Studio/Warehouse Building at Sixth and Piasa Street near Downtown Alton.

Grading was done this week and the entire structure had been demolished over the past week and remnants hauled away. Towata, a renowned artist, died in 2019. This building once housed Towata’s works of art from ceramics and paintings.

The building had been in disarray and because of the repair expense, it was torn down to make room for future development.

Alton Mayor David Goins has been by the property since the demolition and said the area looks “nice” and should greatly enhance the property's “curb appeal."

