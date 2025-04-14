EDWARDSVILLE – Amanda Seiz, owner of Studio E Dance Company, is proud to announce the studio's remarkable achievements at this weekend's Rainbow St. Louis Regional dance competition in Chesterfield, MO.

Studio E Dance Company, a well-respected recreational and competitive dance studio in Edwardsville, is celebrating its 17th season. The studio teaches students ages 4-18, with Petite, Junior, Teen, and Senior competition teams, and will be adding a Mini line next year.

Competing against eight other studios, Studio E performed 52 pieces, including solos, duets, trios, and groups. Impressively, 48 of these pieces were in the Elite category, which includes dancers and pieces at the highest level in terms of technique and skill.

Studio E was named Studio of the Year, having achieved the highest cumulative score across all studios competing at the Elite level. Amanda expressed her pride and admiration for the studio's accomplishments: "This win is a testament to the incredible talent at the studio but more importantly to the strength, courage, and resilience of our dancers and teachers. I am beyond proud of the studio."

She also highlighted the broader impact of dance on the students: "Dance builds strong, confident girls who learn how to balance their time, support one another, and express their creativity. Our dancers not only excel in competitions but also develop essential life skills that will serve them well in all aspects of their lives."

Studio E Dance Company continues to inspire and nurture young dancers, providing them with opportunities to excel in the world of dance. The studio looks forward to future competitions and performances, aiming to build on this weekend's success.

