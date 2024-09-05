Our Daily Show! Theater Thursday With Lee Cox & Alex Trepka!

ALTON - Alton Little Theater is promoting a new opportunity for thespians: improv classes.

Taught by Alex Trepka of 1117 Studio, the improv classes will take place in downtown Alton. Trepka hopes to introduce classes for ages 11–17 and ages 18 and up. He believes that improv is a useful skill and fun experience for people of all backgrounds.

“I do think improv is something that younger kids or people of all ages, 11 to 99, can use the skills,” Trepka said. “I’m in the process right now of securing a space so that we can get some classes going.”

Alton Little Theater is helping Trepka establish 1117 Studio and start the classes. Lee Cox, executive director of Alton Little Theater, noted that improv is a great chance for new actors to get the experience they need, and she looks forward to seeing Trepka’s classes in action.

“I always get calls about, ‘How can I get my kids involved?’ or ‘How can I get acting experience?’ And I think starting with improv is a wonderful way,” Cox said. “I want people to know there are outlets, and you don’t have to live in California and you don’t have to live in New York.”

After graduating from SIUE in 2009, Trepka moved to Chicago and joined the improv scene in the city. Now that he has returned to the Riverbend area, he looks forward to sharing the lessons he learned with the community in Alton and beyond.

Trepka specializes in long-form improv. He regularly collaborates with other actors to create longer scenes for audiences to enjoy.

He believes improv promotes connection, as scene partners must stay attuned to each other in order to create a believable scene. Actors must also be present and focused.

“The special part of improv, for me, are the parts where you had to be there,” he explained. “We do try to stay present in the moment. There is a massive amount of reaction. What am I getting from you? What is your body position saying? Are you engaged with me? That can only exist if you have two people that are under the agreement that we are going to do this together, and if there’s an audience, if there’s not, whatever it may be, it’s happening now never to be seen again. So there is a lightning-in-a-bottle situation.”

He added that improv can be emotional, and he encourages actors to dig into the emotional stakes of a scene instead of always going for the joke. All of these lessons will be a part of his improv classes, which he hopes to start by October.

For more details about 1117 Studio and Trepka’s improv classes, visit the official 1117 Studio Facebook page and fill out the Google form to receive more information.

To learn more about Alton Little Theater, their upcoming shows and their auditions for “A Christmas Carol,” check out their official website at AltonLittleTheater.org.