COLLINSVILLE — Ameren Illinois and the Illinois Raptor Center are collaborating to provide an educational experience for students at Maryville School in Granite City, focusing on birds of prey. The event, titled "Wild about Wildlife," will take place on Friday, Oct. 4, at 12:45 p.m. at 4651 Maryville Road in Granite City.

The presentation will allow children from kindergarten through fifth grade to observe various raptors, including hawks, owls, and falcons, up close.

The Illinois Raptor Center, a non-profit organization based in Decatur, rehabilitates native animals and promotes conservation education. The raptors featured in the program have been rehabilitated but are unable to return to the wild, making them suitable for educational outreach.

Ameren Illinois has been proactive in avian protection for over a decade, implementing an Avian Protection Program aimed at safeguarding birds of prey and migratory species from potential hazards associated with utility infrastructure.

The program not only supports ecosystem health but also enhances the reliability of electric and natural gas services across Ameren's 43,700-square-mile service area.

Key initiatives of the Avian Protection Program include the installation of protective covers in high-risk areas to prevent electrocution, flight diverters on power lines to reduce collision risks, and the establishment of new construction standards designed to be avian-safe.

Additionally, Ameren Illinois collaborates with government agencies for responsible nest management and has trained hundreds of employees and contractors on avian safety protocols.