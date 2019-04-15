A group of Lewis and Clark students help stock the shelves at Community Hope Center as part of L&C Cares during National Volunteer Week.

GODFREY – Lewis and Clark Community College students gave their assistance across the area as part of L&C Cares, April 8-12, in conjunction with National Volunteer Week.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

The annual program gives students a chance to connect with their communities and encourages personal growth and empowerment through community service. Approximately 90 students volunteered with animal rescue groups, food pantries, community centers, health care facilities and youth groups, among others, this year.

For more information about L&C Cares, contact Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings at (618) 468-6400 orjhenning@lc.edu.

More like this:

Sen. Belt Measure Would Keep More Students In Illinois For College
3 days ago
Lewis and Clark Enrollment Continues Increase With Spring 2025 
6 days ago
Several Families Assisted By Food Pantry Led By Bush Alternative School Students In East St. Louis
Mar 29, 2025
Collinsville Police Connect With Youth At Criminal Justice Jamboree
3 days ago
Gov. Pritzker Announces Record-Breaking Increase in Community College Enrollment
Mar 18, 2025

 