EDWARDSVILLE - A recent evening fund-raiser walk to benefit a woman battling cancer drew young and adults alike at Trinity Lutheran School in Edwardsville.

A total of 68 people participated and the walk was very spirited, said organizer Jarrod Frey, also a Trinity Lutheran School science teacher.

The walk was themed “Fight The Fight” after a line from First Timothy, Chapter 6, Verse 12 in the Bible: “Fight the good fight of faith.”

The walk was a tribute to Stacy Jose, the president of the Trinity Lutheran School Board and mother of two children in the school. Students prepared for three weeks getting pledges for the walk/run at the school.

“The verse right before Verse 12 in Verse 11 challenges men of God to pursue righteousness and Godliness,” Frey said. “We challenged our students to come up with something and they came up with a run/walk event for the cure, reaching out for pledges. It was set up in our parking lot and people cold donate whatever they wanted. They could donate $5 a lap or 5 cents a lap.”

Some of the children went from the fund-raising event to a lock-in at the school, the teacher said.

Frey said the No. 1 thing he thinks the student learned is how they can impact someone else. He said he had not witnessed a student reaction to any other project to the degree of this one.

“We also sold T-shirts that were big and pink,” Frey said. “We also talked about breast cancer and cancer. We created the fund-raiser to repeat in the future for anyone fighting this fight.”

