EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis Senior High School will be closed on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, following a bomb threat communicated via email earlier this morning, East St. Louis School District officials said.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The East St. Louis School District 189 announced the closure as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff while law enforcement conducts a thorough search of the campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a statement released by the district, officials emphasized that the safety of the school community is their highest priority. “We are actively gathering information and taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe learning environment,” the statement read.

As part of the response to the threat, high school students were temporarily directed to an alternative location upon arrival. All students and staff are reported to be safe at this location, and bus riders are expected to be returned home shortly after 9 a.m.

While East St. Louis Senior High School remains closed, all other schools within the district will operate on their regular schedules.

The district indicated that updates would be provided as more information becomes available, thanking the community for their understanding and support during this situation.

More like this:

Data-Driven Findings from East St. Louis Students to Impact Schools
Mar 16, 2025
Powerful Performances Highlight East St. Louis High School Poetry Slam Success
4 days ago
Law Enforcement Declares East St. Louis Campus All Clear
Feb 21, 2025
East St. Louis Educator Morales' Commitment To Students Shines in LifeChanger Award Nomination
Mar 27, 2025
Several Families Assisted By Food Pantry Led By Bush Alternative School Students In East St. Louis
Mar 29, 2025

 