EAST ST. LOUIS - East St. Louis Senior High School will be closed on Friday, Feb. 21, 2025, following a bomb threat communicated via email earlier this morning, East St. Louis School District officials said.

The East St. Louis School District 189 announced the closure as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of students and staff while law enforcement conducts a thorough search of the campus.

Article continues after sponsor message

In a statement released by the district, officials emphasized that the safety of the school community is their highest priority. “We are actively gathering information and taking all necessary precautions to ensure a safe learning environment,” the statement read.

As part of the response to the threat, high school students were temporarily directed to an alternative location upon arrival. All students and staff are reported to be safe at this location, and bus riders are expected to be returned home shortly after 9 a.m.

While East St. Louis Senior High School remains closed, all other schools within the district will operate on their regular schedules.

The district indicated that updates would be provided as more information becomes available, thanking the community for their understanding and support during this situation.

More like this: