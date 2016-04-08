GODFREY – As a tribute to National Volunteer Week, April 11-15, L&C students are preparing for “Lewis and Clark Cares.”

Throughout the week, student volunteers will be matched with several different local organizations, including Riverbend Head Start, Alton Boys and Girls Club and 5A’s Animal Shelter. Students will also be headed to Edwardsville to lend a helping hand at the Watershed Nature Center, Main Street Community Center Senior Prom and Restore Décor.

“L&C Cares is designed to help students connect with community organizations and encourages personal growth and empowerment through community service,” said Student Activities Coordinator Jared Hennings. “This is our third annual L&C Cares event. Last year, 87 students took part in the event, volunteering at a number of organizations, to make an impressionable difference in the local community. We are looking to make an even bigger impact this year.”

For more information about L&C Cares, contact Hennings at (618) 468-6400 or by email at jhenning@lc.edu.

