EDWARDSVILLE - Framing his remarks with a grateful glance to the past, a resolute look to the present and a hopeful glimpse into the future, Southern Illinois University Edwardsville student Nicholas Young will participate in the upcoming Southern Illinois University (SIU) System’s Conversation of Understanding (COU).

“From SIU to the World: Insights from the Class of 2025” will be held from 12-1:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 22 as a virtual panel discussion. Other student panelists include Paetyn Cage, SIU School of Medicine; Gavin Hardy, SIU Carbondale; and Diamond Jackson, SIU Carbondale Simmons Law School. Sheila Caldwell, EdD, SIU System Vice President for Antiracism, Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, and Chief Diversity Officer, will serve as the moderator.

The panelists will shed light on the multifaceted aspects surrounding student success and the tangible benefits it provides for individuals and the broader educational communities across SIU campuses.

Young, who was recently received an SIU Distinguished Student Award, notes his accomplishments at SIUE.

“My success as a student is largely thanks to the incredible faculty in the Department of Psychology, who have consistently encouraged and supported me,” he said. “It is also due to the many involvement opportunities available at SIUE, such as those offered through the Kimmel Belonging and Engagement Hub and leadership programs like the Emerging Leaders Total Experience (ELTE).”

Young also noted some of his former and student involvement which involved: serving in SIUE’s Student Government as a senator for the School of Education, Health and Human Behavior, president of Psychology Club; assisted SIUE in securing a grant focused on promoting pluralism on campus; helped allocate funding from a $290,000 grant as a field study intern at SIUE’s Counseling and Health Services; participated in Cougars in the Capitol to advocate for funding and continued support for SIUE; worked as a teaching assistant in the Psychology Department; co-founded and served as vice president of SIUE’s chapter of Tau Sigma; and became an active member of SIUE’s chapters of Psi Chi and the National Society of Leadership and Success (NSLS).

According to Young, these experiences and more have prepared and positioned him to accomplish great things.

“My career goal is to become a licensed clinical psychologist, working as a practitioner, conducting research, and eventually teaching in academia,” said Young. “After completing my undergraduate degree, I plan to pursue a master’s and doctorate in clinical psychology.”

Conversations of Understanding (COU) have become a fixture across the SIU System and its individual campuses. They are a series of exchanges where students, alumni, faculty, staff and the broader SIU communities can share their experiences and thoughts on a variety of themes related to antiracism, diversity, equity and inclusion. The SIU System strives to be a model for others in higher education and be recognized as a leader in the region and beyond for our work in fostering understanding of relevant contemporary issues. COUs are sponsored by the SIU System President’s Office and the SIU System Diversity Advisory Council.

The Southern Illinois University System employs more than 7,000 faculty, staff and administrators who serve approximately 23,500 students through our campuses in Carbondale, Edwardsville and Springfield. The SIU System Office and SIU Medical School are in Springfield, Illinois as well as SIU Medicine clinics that serve thousands of patients.

