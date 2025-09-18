BELLEVILLE - The Belleville Daughters of the American Revolution rang bells outside of the Belleville Courthouse to commemorate Constitution Day.

At 4 p.m. EST on Sept. 17, 2025, across the country, DAR chapters rang bells and held signs encouraging people to celebrate the U.S. Constitution. In Belleville, DAR Constitution Week Chairperson Becky Juelfs was eager to join her sisters.

“Just knowing that it was a national moment that others were participating in was very special,” she said.

Juelfs and the DAR regent Debbie Belter read speeches and welcomed DAR members to the bell-ringing ceremony. A few members made signs so passing cars knew they were commemorating Constitution Day.

Anita Gajewski, who serves as the principal at Legacy Christian Academy in Fairview Heights, brought her class to the bell-ringing. The kids answered questions about the Constitution and its amendments.

“The kids were well-prepared,” Juelfs said. “They knew a lot of great trivia about the Constitution and a couple of amendments. That was fun.”

She shared that a DAR member brought the resolution to start a Constitution Week celebration to the U.S. Senate 70 years ago. Constitution Week always falls on Sept. 17–23.

The Belleville DAR chapter has a day of service scheduled for October and several additional projects planned before the end of the year. Juelfs noted that they are always busy, and she encourages any woman who had an ancestor in the American Revolution to consider joining their chapter.

“There’s always something going on, cards to sign for veterans or just different things going on each month,” Juelfs added. “Anyone who can prove lineage to an American Revolutionary War soldier is welcome to join us.”

For more information about the Belleville chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, visit their official Facebook page.

